The unfortunate episode took place in a well-known Japanese restaurant in Barcelona
Inconvenience for Piqué and girlfriend Clara Chia, who had planned a romantic dinner out a few days ago. But according to reports from AS their plans were ruined by… Shakira.
The couple went to a well-known Japanese restaurant in Barcelona for a romantic dinner. But the owner (huge fan of Shakira) refused to seat or serve them. The two boyfriends tried to complain, but the restaurateur promptly replied: “Here we reserve the right to admit or not admit our customers”. The episode definitely upset the couple.
February 25, 2023
