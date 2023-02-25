Inconvenience for Piqué and girlfriend Clara Chia , who had planned a romantic dinner out a few days ago. But according to reports from AS their plans were ruined by… Shakira .

The couple went to a well-known Japanese restaurant in Barcelona for a romantic dinner. But the owner (huge fan of Shakira) refused to seat or serve them. The two boyfriends tried to complain, but the restaurateur promptly replied: “Here we reserve the right to admit or not admit our customers”. The episode definitely upset the couple.