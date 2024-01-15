The most accredited hypothesis remains that of suicide, but there are still many unclear points in the story of the death of Giovanna Pedretti, the owner of the “Le Vignole” pizzeria in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano, found dead late yesterday afternoon in the Lambro river. For this reason, the Lodi prosecutor's office seized the car and ordered an autopsy on the woman's body.

From the evidence collected so far, everything suggests a suicide, but the dynamics are still to be clarified: inside and outside the woman's car, a beige Panda, parked near the area where the divers fished the body out of the river, there was there were numerous traces of blood.

The 59-year-old's body has already been examined on site by the medical examiner, but only the autopsy will clarify the causes of death.

The investigations, conducted by the Carabinieri of the Sant'Angelo station and by their colleagues from Lodi and coordinated by the Lodi prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli, are currently without any hypothesis of a crime.

The investigators want to understand whether it may have been the wave of criticism that pushed the 59-year-old to the extreme act. No suicide note was found in the woman's car and in her house, which is located above the restaurant, but investigations are continuing to find any messages on the devices she used that could explain her death.