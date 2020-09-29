Restaurants “Young people do not stop partying, but go to home parties” – Nightclub activities virtually end if drinking is restricted, say entrepreneurs interviewed by HS

Restaurant entrepreneurs fear that Finland will repeat the same mistakes that led to an increase in infections in Denmark. The restriction, which starts at one night, would still be sustainable, says Antti Raunio of Night People Group.

According to Raunio, the company has done everything possible to keep the spread of the coronavirus under control: customers have been given frequent hand ideas and reminders about safety intervals. In addition, restaurants are inspected for cleanliness almost weekly.

The Finnish government met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss new restrictions on restaurant operations. According to HS data restaurants would be ordered to stop drinking possibly as early as midnight.

According to Rauno, it would be a death blow to practically all nightclub activities.

Yet in midsummer, the restrictions were more lenient: drinks were allowed to continue until one o’clock at night, and customers were allowed to take 75 per cent of full capacity to the restaurant.

Such a situation would still have to be somehow tolerable for nightclubs.

“That hour difference is absolutely crucial,” Raunio says.

The company owns, for example, Kaivohuone, which has found several mass exposures.

Raunio says he understands that difficult decisions need to be made to prevent the spread of the coronavirus – but they should be based on evidence that the chains of infection are actually spread through nightclubs.

According to Raunio, no such has been proven.

“The situation is that no [Terveyden ja hyvinvoinnin laitos] THL itself can answer how many chains of infection have left nightclubs. At a press conference on Monday, a representative of the department stated that there are no statistics on the matter, ”says Raunio.

Coronavirus has severely punished the restaurant industry.

For example, the listed company Noho Partners, one of the largest restaurant groups in the Nordic countries, said that the turnover of its restaurant business fell by 42.9 per cent in January – June compared with the previous year.

During the same period, the operating loss from the restaurant business was EUR 14.8 million. Since then, however, the situation has improved, the company said.

In July, Noho’s restaurants already reached 75 percent of normal turnover. The autumn is expected to be difficult due to the second wave of coronavirus, but the company is now better prepared than in the spring.

“We have focused on protecting the company’s cash register, and at the beginning of August we had EUR 38 million in liquid assets in place to increase the Group’s resilience,” says the CEO Aku Vikström.

In general, the autumn in the restaurant industry seems uncertain: September-October is the quietest time of the year anyway. In Noho’s restaurants, cash flow has been based primarily on weekend sales, which have been at their best at up to 90 percent compared to last year.

Instead, the lack of business travelers and tourists, as well as the impact of telecommuting recommendations, is reflected in the collapse of everyday sales in restaurants. The group includes 20 nightclubs, one of which operates in the heart of Helsinki in connection with Restaurant Teatteri.

Provided the government decides to stop drinking until midnight, Noho Partners plans to close all its nightclubs.

Vikström does not question the situation of the health authorities, but such severe restrictive measures would be a mistake, he said.

“Young people don’t stop partying, they move on to home parties. There, it is becoming increasingly difficult to limit the spread of the virus, ”he says.

As an example, Vikström cites Denmark, where restaurants close their doors at 10 p.m. Nightclubs, on the other hand, have been closed since the spring, which has moved the celebration to private homes.

Currently, the coronary infection situation in Denmark is considerably worse than in Finland: during the last 14 days, 118.6 infections have been detected per 100 thousand inhabitants, while in Finland the corresponding figure is 21.1.

“That I am worried that we go there now Denmark’s path. The root cause is that young people do not see this disease as their own problem, but continue to meet and celebrate each other. Therefore, restricting on-trade does not solve this problem, ”says Vikström.

According to him, the debate on the subject has been straightforward: the economy versus health.

“The indirect victims of a corona pandemic should also be taken into account. The restaurant industry employs 100,000 people. One can only ask what the price will ultimately be paid for redundancies due to restrictions, ”says Vikström.

Helsinki Rymy-Eetu, located on the separator, is normally known as a party place where beer flows and people dance at the tables. However, no such drug has been seen in recent months, reports the restaurant’s owner, Happy Hour Restaurants.

Normally, 300 customers visit the restaurant on weekend evenings, but now the number has permanently dropped to about half, says the founder of the family business Jorma Railokoski.

The company has made major investments to keep the restaurants open: HS said last week the air purification equipment acquired by the company, which was installed in Rymy-Eetu and another popular evening restaurant, Storyville, known for its jazz music.

Now, liquor restrictions would hit both restaurants badly, where midnight alcohol sales are crucial to the economy.

“We have already done a lot. Air purifiers are as effective as in hospitals, and installing one alone costs € 30,000. Now, if the nightclubs are closed, then the restaurants have no interest in taking their own measures, ”says Railokoski.

He illustrates the earlier end of the drinking period like this: In Storyville, two bands play during the evening, one of which continues to play until the end, that is, until three in the morning.

If a dispensation is ordered to end by midnight, most sales will not be made. That means more than half of the staff and one of the orchestras will be fired.

Future autumn looks awkward for restaurants open at night. Railokoski is also taking Denmark, for example, where infections have risen, even though nightclubs have been closed.

“Surely there would be other meeting places that could be closed. If the outlets are closed, the same people will sit somewhere else, but more closely. I do not see that this ban would cause anything other than financial damage, ”says Railokoski.