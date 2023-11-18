Sunday, November 19, 2023, 00:20



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Do you know that that rice, the meat stew, the vegetables or even the pintxo and tapa that you are going to eat in a restaurant was probably made in an industrial kitchen, hundreds of kilometers from the place where it was made? order? Can you imagine that that impeccable-looking moussaka that they just served you is a pre-cooked product that the bar only heats up like we can do at home if we buy it at the supermarket? We would be surprised if we entered the kitchen of some establishments because we might only find a microwave. France’s decision to force restaurants to indicate on the menu the dishes prepared in their kitchens has brought to light this increasingly widespread trend of serving ‘fifth range’ foods.

No obligation to report



The new law, which will come into force in France in 2024, is focused on a triple objective: “protect the consumer”, give value to the restaurateur who offers homemade dishes and maintain the fame of the national gastronomy of the neighboring country. Germany has already applied this measure for years.

In Spain there is no rule that requires hospitality establishments to detail whether the dish has been prepared in their kitchens. It is only regulated that it does not offer false information about the nature, qualities, composition, duration, place of origin and method of manufacture. In short: you can’t say it’s a ‘homemade dish’ if it isn’t. But little more.

“Restaurants in Spain are not obliged to provide this information, but they do usually indicate when the dish is ‘homemade’ to give it value, as a plus or a symbol of quality,” says Emilio Gallego, general secretary of the Business Confederation of Hospitality of Spain. «Also, just because a dish is not homemade it does not have to be worse. There are high-quality precooked foods,” he says. He defends that in any case there is “rigorous regulations” in Spain to control the activity and the products served in restaurants.

The person in charge of the group of hoteliers points out some advantages of these ‘fifth range’ foods: “They allow us to offer broader menus and alleviate the problem of shortage of specialized hotel staff.” He comments that they have not detected “a special interest in addressing these measures” in the sector, but they plan to discuss it at the group’s next meeting. “In any case, we believe in self-regulation and that it is voluntary for each hotelier to highlight dishes that are homemade as extra information,” highlights Emilio Gallego.

Doctor in Food Science and Technology and popularizer Miguel Lurueña agrees that it is not so much about the precooked product being of better or worse nutritional quality. “In restaurants they can also use unhealthy ingredients in homemade food, excess salt or fat…”, assesses the author of the Gominolas de Petróleo blog. The problem, he emphasizes, is that it can be a deception for the client. «You go to a restaurant with the intention of eating a unique dish, prepared in the kitchen at the moment and they serve you a pre-cooked one. Which is the same as buying it at the supermarket and heating it at home. They only offer you table service… well, you’re not interested,” he says. There are even establishments where there is no longer a kitchen; They only have microwaves and ovens.

They are of the same opinion in the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU). They defend that “the customer has the right to receive maximum information about the product he is going to consume. “Let him know that he is a precooked person,” says his spokesperson, Enrique García. Customers only have the option of asking the restaurant about the origin of the dish.

‘Fifth range’ foods Many establishments now operate without a kitchen, only with microwaves and ovens.

Central kitchens grow



The improvement in the preparation of dishes prepared at an industrial level has made it easier for many restaurants and bars to cope. «In industrial kitchens they have achieved textures, aspects and flavors that are not different from homemade dishes. It is no longer the classic croquette or the San Jacobo that you clearly noticed was precooked,” says the nutrition expert.

The extension of this practice is measured in the multiplication of central or industrial kitchens in charge of supplying restaurants. “It reduces costs, it avoids smoke vents that always cause problems with neighbors, they need less space in the premises and less kitchen staff so difficult to find,” highlights the spokesperson for one of these firms. «It makes it easier for any business to have very broad menus. And customers prefer bars that offer many options of menus, dishes, tapas, pintxos…»