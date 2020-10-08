The Delhi government has taken several important decisions to rid the restaurant industry in Delhi of the permit raj and to simplify the licensing process. On Wednesday, Delhi government ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, met with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) in which several major decisions were taken to promote the restaurant industry.

In the suggestions given by the restaurant operators, it was said that if the restaurant is allowed to open 24 hours, then they should not be disturbed in any way from the Delhi government. While agreeing to this suggestion, it was said from the government that no problem will be allowed from the government on opening the restaurant for 24 hours. If someone wants to open their restaurant after 11 pm, then they have to give an undertaking that they will take full care of the safety of their employees etc. Also, it has been decided to include some suggestions given by the restaurant industry in the new excise policy that the Delhi government is going to make.

Millions of jobs from the restaurant industry

Millions of people are connected with the restaurant industry in Delhi. Several decisions were taken in the direction of making restaurant operation better by eliminating the permit raj that has been running for many years. The NRAI said that there are many problems in doing business in the restaurant industry in Delhi. They need to get about 35 types of licenses to run a restaurant in a legitimate way. The municipal corporation also issues a health trade license for the restaurant operator, which needs to be scrapped. In this regard, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) also issues licenses, so there is no justification for issuing licenses by the Municipal Corporation, as they themselves certify the food safety of the restaurant itself. On this demand, CM Arvind Kejriwal reviewed the MCD commissioner and officials present in the meeting and directed to end it within 10 days.

Part of restaurant retail business

Currently restaurant operators have to get the Eating House license from the Police Department. On this, NARI was told that restaurant is a part of retail business and retail establishment does not need to get license from police. The Chief Minister was assured to discuss it with the Lieutenant Governor. The cabinet had earlier given an order that the tourism department will also issue a license for the restaurant operator, the CM has directed to end it soon. Along with this, it has been decided to give exemption to deposit excise duty by 31 March and the excise duty has been allowed to be deposited quarterly without any interest.

It is necessary to get license from police and tourism department

Earlier, you could apply for an exsize license only when the license was obtained from all the departments, it used to take a long time. But now it has been decided to link the excise license with the fire department only for security and restaurant operators will no longer need to get license from police and tourism department. The restaurant is also allowed to operate in open areas, balcony, veranda etc. at no extra charge and no extra charges will be levied for this. Branding will be allowed inside the licensed premises. All types of music in restaurants including DJs, live bands, etc. have been allowed.

Fee reduction tips

Earlier there was a directive to store liquor at a particular place, which has been abolished and now it can be stored anywhere in the licensed premises of the restaurant. The NRAI suggested rationalizing the annual fees levied under the microbrewery policy and reducing the fees. On this, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that a review will be taken soon.

Formation of technical committee

It was agreed on the problems arising from the implementation of uniform fire norms on new and old restaurants that a technical committee will be set up to investigate the old buildings and market areas where the restaurants are running. This committee will examine all such restaurants within 10 days of its formation and give its suggestions. The Chief Minister will take a decision based on the suggestions received from the Technical Committee.

ETP to restaurants with more than 36 seats

The Delhi Pollution Control Board (DPCC) has given permission that restaurants which are less than 100 seats, do not need to set up an Efficient Treatment Plant (ETP) separately. But the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a guide line for the country, which states that restaurants with more than 36 seats should put ETP. Restaurant operators said that there is not much space around restaurants in Delhi, in which ETP can also be installed. While agreeing to the demand of restaurant operators, the DPCC said that by writing a letter to the CPCB, it would be suggested that there is no need to place ETP in restaurants with less than 100 seats. A letter will be written to the municipal corporations in which it will be clarified that the wood charcoal is valid in Delhi, and only the DPCC can investigate and challan for this.

