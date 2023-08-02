Restaurants | TV chef Kape Aihinen opens a restaurant in Helsinki

A new restaurant will open in Merikorttelii in December, piloted by well-known restaurant entrepreneurs Kari Aihinen and Olli Kolu.

Top chefs Kari Aihinen and Olli Kolu are opening the restaurant Antiloop in Punavuori.

“We’ve had a dream of opening our own restaurant in Helsinki for a long time. After Corona, the need to get back to our roots only got stronger,” Aihinen says in the press release.

Antilooppi is an ála carte restaurant, which, according to the release, strives to invest in well-made dishes, high-quality ingredients and a good feeling. In addition, the restaurant wants to invest in a high-quality wine and cocktail selection.

Kolu says in the announcement that the restaurant’s food offering will reflect his and Aihinen’s style and background with a little modern addition. Both of them have a background in fine dining and generally extensive experience in the restaurant industry.

At the same time, Aihinen and Kolu intend to cherish a good price-quality ratio, and hope that the restaurant’s clientele will include everyone “from business people to passers-by”.

Restaurant will probably open its doors on Telakkakatu in December. Merikortteli in particular fascinated Aih and Kolu because of its “industrial spirit”.

The restaurant opening in Helsinki is not the first joint project between Aihinen and Kolu. Together, they run a restaurant called Roster in Turku and run an online cooking school called Chefslive.