Wednesday, February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024
in World Europe
Restaurants | Tomi Björck's top restaurant is being filed for bankruptcy

Lily Lee's difficult financial situation is a continuation of the numerous bankruptcies of Helsinki restaurants seen this winter.

Top chef Tomi Björck's The Lily Lee restaurant is being filed for bankruptcy. The restaurant specialized in modern Asian flavors.

The bankruptcy application has been filed at the Helsinki District Court on Wednesday, February 14. The company applying for bankruptcy is Lily Lee oy, the background company of the restaurant itself.

A debtor company can file for so-called voluntary bankruptcy itself. This is usually done when the company is unable to meet its debts, and the continuation of its operations is no longer planned.

HS reports in December that the restaurant closes. At the time, the company said in its announcement that the pandemic period and the years that followed have been challenging for the restaurant. According to the restaurant's press release, the company was still hopeful that the general economic situation would improve.

In addition to Tomi Björck, the founding members of the restaurant include: Serko Rantanen, Ronny Malmberg, Mika Ranin and Minka Björck.

The restaurant located on the divider was open for the last day on December 31, 2023.

Lily Lee the difficult financial situation is a continuation of the numerous bankruptcies of restaurants in Helsinki seen this winter.

Several entrepreneurs have told HS that the difficulties of the corona era are now materializing in the form of bankruptcy applications.

Correction 14.2. 15:38: Corrected the spelling of Björck's name.

