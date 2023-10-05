Restaurants | This is how much lunch buffets cost in the center of Helsinki now

The prices of lunch buffets did not rise much during the year, but next year the taxman’s decision may raise the prices again.

Helsinki the increase in the prices of the lunch buffets in the center seems to have mostly stopped this year, although in general the price of food has risen drastically this year.

HS compared the prices of lunch buffets in the city center in April 2022, in March 2023 and again now at the beginning of October.

In comparison to March, prices had risen in many places by at least one euro, i.e. by about ten percent. The most common price settled at 12.70 euros.

Half a year later in October, the rise in prices seems to have largely stopped. Of the fourteen restaurants in the comparison, the price had increased in only three. The increases ranged from 30 cents to 1.20 euros.

For lunch for prices, the taxman’s decision on the level of the nutritional benefit also explains. In 2022, the limit of the nutrition benefit, the more familiar lunch voucher, was 11.30 euros. This year the limit has been 12.70 euros.

Next year’s limits have not yet been announced. If the upper limit of the benefit rises, the prices of lunches will probably rise as well.

Food after a strong rise in prices, growth is gradually declining, until October at the beginning of was reported.

According to Pellervo’s economic research, the rise in prices has slowed down since the beginning of the year, and next year they are expected to drop by a couple of percent.

The prices still remain at a high level, so it’s probably useless for lunchers to dream of cheap lunches.