Restaurants | This is how much Christmas lunches cost in Helsinki

HS compared the prices of Christmas lunches in Helsinki. The price range is wide, even more than a hundred euros.

Is it worth it? do you cover Christmas lunches yourself, or would it be easier to get an annual portion?

Many restaurants offer Christmas dishes for lunch, but the price difference is unusually large.

Usually, the prices of lunches change according to the economic situation and the nutritional benefit defined by the taxman. In October HS comparison showed that many lunches just settled at 12.70 euros, which is the value of this year's food benefit, i.e. lunch voucher.

There are more differences at Christmas lunch, and a festive meal is more expensive than a regular meal in many restaurants. For example, a Kellohalli lunch usually costs 13.70 euros, a Christmas lunch with a vegetarian option costs 52–56 euros, depending on the main course.

In the price table below, you can see the prices of interesting Christmas lunches in Helsinki. 17 different restaurants have been selected for example in the table.

What can you get it with money?

In many places, the offer looks very traditional. Hams and boxes hold their ground. Vegetarian food is also available, but in some places it has to be ordered separately and the ready list does not seem to contain very many dishes suitable for vegans.

The price of the more expensive lunches is explained by the number of offerings: for example, Haven's Christmas lunch buffet includes several different dessert options, from brownies to panna cotta, while Factory's dessert includes cheeses, tarts and peppers.

The most expensive option in the comparison, Palace, also has the shortest menu. They don't serve ham and seven kinds of side dishes, but lobster, flounder and wagyu meat.

With its two Michelin stars, Palace is considered by many to be the highest quality restaurant in Finland – and therefore also in its own class for the price.

Typical Christmas lunch dishes are hams, boxes, fish and salads.

Kulosaari At the casino, we rely on a more familiar offering. The list includes, for example, Christmas ham and Christmas sausages, as well as boxes.

Even if new flavors were to be offered, it wouldn't fit into the whole, says the restaurant manager Outi Saarela.

“There is always demand for the traditional Christmas buffet.”

Over the years, the biggest change has occurred in the demand for vegan food, whose growth has been the most visible trend recently, he says.

Despite the financially tight times, table reservations for Christmas meals have come in at the same pace as before, says Saarela. He thinks that Christmas dining in a restaurant is such an essential part of the festive season for many that they don't want to compromise on it.

In addition to lunches, Christmas dinners are also interesting. HS told previously, the restaurant Sipulista, whose decision to keep its doors open during the holidays quickly generated more than 500 reservations.