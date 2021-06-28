Restaurants There is a romantic café oasis in Helsinki’s Mustikkamaa, which many have never heard of – Blobba takes you to a rugged romantic island atmosphere

The North Beach Café takes you to a rugged romantic island atmosphere.

Café Blobba Where? Mustikkamaantie 2. Because? Tue – Thu 11–20, Fri – Sat 11–22, Sun 11–18. How much? Main dishes 13–24 e, drink 11 e, coffee 3 e, pastry 6.60 e. Pick up / transportation? Pickup is.

Blueberry land the restaurant offer is scarce, but if you turn left soon after the bridge along the north shore of the island, you will end up in the courtyard of the seasonal restaurant Café Blobba. The café with this name has been feeding outdoor enthusiasts since last summer.