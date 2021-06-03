Restaurants The transparent dome terrace of Vallila’s giant terrace suddenly received departure passports: “There is quite oppressive air inside”

Attempts were made to solve the problems of air conditioning and fire safety. In the end, it was decided that it would be wisest to move the dome elsewhere.

Vallilan The new dome terrace in the workshop area of ​​the workshop looks fascinating. However, it is too good to be true and functional.

The ten-meter-diameter dome proved to be too hot in the summer, and it has been decided to relocate only a few weeks after its existence. The terrace opened on May 22 and was named after the dome The Train Factory Dome Terrace. The terrace has been designed Wilma Schliezewski.

“As the dome is relocated, the name is now truncated to The Train Factory Terrace,” says the commercial director. Titti Myhrberg From Toptas, which runs the restaurant. One of the owners of The Train Factory is the former US Ambassador to Finland Bruce Oreck.

“In sunny weather, the dome is a bit like a big greenhouse. There’s pretty oppressive air inside, ”Myhrberg says.

“The dome is still in place, but it is already out of use. I don’t know when it will leave. ”

Disabling the dome told Helsinki News earlier.

Vallilan The terrace area of ​​the workshop is reached from Aleksis Kivi Street.

According to Myhrberg, there are now about 700 customer seats, but the intention is to add more seats during the thousand June. The dome is just one area on the terrace. When it leaves, the space freed up by it is taken for other terrace use.

“Architects and fire consultants were trying to figure out how to bring the fire safety and air conditioning of the dome to a good level. In addition, consideration was given to how the dome material withstands winter and vandalism. Would it take a lot of effort to remove the stains, ”Myhrberg says.

Head of the permit unit for the building control services of the City of Helsinki Salla Mustonen says the dome does not have a building permit but is not needed when it is demolished.

“Other smaller structures on the terrace need a permit to operate, and that application has been submitted and will be processed as soon as possible,” Mustonen says in an email.