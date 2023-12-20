Restaurants | The top chef's restaurant went awry before the opening in Katajanokka

The restaurant project planned for Katajanokka will not be realized. Top chef Kozeen Shiwan says that he had a significant amount of money locked up in the restaurant.

Top chef Kozeen Shiwanin ambitious restaurant project ran aground on Kruunuvuorenkatu in Katajanokka, Helsinki.

Shiwan tells HS that he had to put his hands up. The Liiketila located on the lower floor of the apartment building was not suitable for restaurant use. For example, the premises had inadequate air conditioning. Further renovation was no longer profitable.

According to Shiwani, the project also ran into headwinds in the eyes of the housing association and its residents. However, Shiwan does not want to detail the situation in more detail, because he does not want more “negative energy” around the matter.

HS could not reach a representative of the housing company to comment on the matter on Wednesday.

The restaurant Shiwan is shocked by the fall. He has taken out a significant amount of loans in his own name for the project, the total sums are in the hundreds of thousands of euros.

“This became my worst nightmare. Now I'm going to find out what will happen to the six-figure sum I put here,” he says.

“But Shiwan Kozeen never gives up!” he declares right after.

According to Shiwan, for example, he had time to renovate the roof of the space and start purchasing custom-made furniture, when the whole project went awry.

The restaurant had already been developed for half a year with a rather ambitious approach: back in August, Shiwan told HS that his aim is to create “Finland's finest restaurant” in Katajanokka.

Shiwani's restaurant was supposed to open on the ground floor of a residential building with a juniper nokka.

of Iraq Kozeen Shiwan, born in Sulaimania, says that this year has been a “roller coaster of emotions” for him.

The reason for the emotional roller coaster is that even though Katajanokka's restaurant project went down the drain, he has also encountered great successes.

Shiwani's The Room restaurant on Pohjoisesplanadi has done so well that it will remain there for the time being. Originally, the project was supposed to be temporary.

“It was a terrible emotional scale. I experienced a nightmare, but also my dream.”

Shiwani's path to becoming a top chef started at pizzerias in Heinola and Lahti, and today he is one of the most respected chefs in Finland. He has worked in several restaurants that have been awarded a Michelin star.

He is especially known for a dish called King Potato. It is a colorful potato dish cooked in a salt crust, prepared for example in the Master Chef Suomi TV show according to Shiwani's instructions as part of the competition.