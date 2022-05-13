Restaurants The summer terrace in front of the City Hall is likely to move – A future site is proposed for Tikkurila

A common summer terrace on the roof of the parking garage of various actors is also opening up in Myyrmäki.

Tikkurilan the summer terrace cannot be opened in front of Vantaa City Hall, as the city hall’s rescue plan has reserved space for rescue vehicles in the front yard.

“Rescue vehicles have to get to the upper level and there in front of a certain stairwell door in the town hall, from which they are entered. In addition, vehicles must be provided with sufficient space for turning, ”said the city engineer Henry Westlin says.

After these space allocations, the free space on the terrace would shrink so little that the operation would no longer be economically viable.

As a substitute solution, it has been considered to place the summer terrace in the same place as it was last summer, on the site of Kielotie 13.

Kielotien the area reserved for the construction site is still empty because the construction of the city office building has been delayed ,. However, the asphalt has already been rubbed off.

Westlin points out that final decisions on the location of the terrace have not yet been made. However, the matter is in a hurry, so solutions are expected early next week.

“The keepers of the summer terraces have signaled that the best terrace opening season would be in May, but we will probably not have time for that. The beginning of June is pretty close. ”

The novelty of this season is the summer terrace opening at Myyrmäki Liesikkuja in Länsi-Vantaa. This summer terrace is located on the roof of the parking garage.