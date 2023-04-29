Restaurants | The S group sells alcohol at street prices in Hämeenlinna – Other entrepreneurs are angry

The night club’s campaign created a special deal in Hämeenlinna, when local entrepreneurs were upset about the S group’s “discount sale”.

Nightclub Amarillo’s spring campaign heats up emotions in Hämeenlinna.

Private restaurateurs oppose the “discount sale” of alcohol in a restaurant owned by Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa.

Local restaurant owners wrote this week Häme Sanomi an opinion piece criticizing price gouging as a questionable means of competition. The opinion letter has been signed by 15 restaurateurs.

In Amarillo’s campaign, tap products and shots are sold for four euros, and you can get a glass of sparkling wine for two euros. In addition, there is free entry to the nightclub all evening.

Entrepreneurs consider that Hämeenmaa uses its market position in a “questionable way”. Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa is part of the S group.

“Now we are doing the kind of business that Amarillo itself does not benefit from,” the entrepreneurs write in an opinion piece published on April 24.

The locals who has become the mouthpiece of restaurant entrepreneurs Sami Torvinen according to Amarillo’s campaign, the purpose of the campaign is to deprive customers from the recently opened Hohto nightclub around the corner.

According to Torvinen, Amarillo’s campaign does not directly threaten his own business, because he owns a karaoke restaurant and a neighborhood bar. Torvinen says that he typed up the opinion piece “just on principle”, because he was kidnapped by a private entrepreneur who was trying to screw up a large operator.

“Or I can’t think of any other motive to sell alcohol so cheap. At those prices, there will be very little, if any, profit. If a tentacle sells a pint for four euros, the seller even has a loss,” says Torvinen.

Torvinen says that he understands sales promotion campaigns and happy hours as part of normal business, but he is bothered by the fact that in Amarillo the prices are valid almost all evening and the campaign lasts for months.

According to Torvinen, what makes the situation particularly sensitive is that entrepreneurs are tight-fisted after the coronavirus epidemic, and no one wants any more setbacks.

Cooperative store Hämeenmaa branch manager Minna from Kainua I am surprised and even a little amused by the discussion that arose from the campaign. It was already reported earlier Häme Sanomat.

“Absolutely normal business. Others also have promotional prices. We don’t discuss our prices publicly, nor with our competitors,” says Kainulainen.

Kainulainen says that the background of the campaign is “the changed competitive situation”. Kainulainen would like to point out that the campaign prices are not valid for the whole evening, but only between 22:00 and 04:00.

“With the campaign, we are specifically trying to speed up nightclub activity.”

With these prospects, the campaign will continue until the end of May. Has it bitten the partygoers as expected?

“We’re not going to open this publicly either, but of course something new always attracts people, and in a city the size of Hämeenlinna, there aren’t enough people for two nightclubs until it’s overcrowded,” says Kainulainen.

On Saturday, the editor-in-chief of Häme Sanomi settled down in his column to defend Osuuskauppa Hämeenmaa and asked if the local restaurateurs really hope for a cartel in the city.