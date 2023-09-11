Russian restaurants in Helsinki have been in trouble since Russia invaded Ukraine. Now the legendary Troikka was caught.

Russian Restaurant Troikka, which served food in Helsinki for decades, has closed its doors. The restaurant was located in Etu-Töölö at Caloniuskenkatu 3, where it had been operating since the 1920s.

The company’s website now only has a message without jewelry, thanking them for the past years.

HS wrote in February About the awkward mess of Russian restaurants in Helsinki.

The story said that the sales of Russian restaurants had declined after the war of aggression started by the Russian state. This happened despite the fact that many of the restaurants were completely Finnish-owned – including Troikka.

At that time the restaurant manager of Ravintola Troika Pekka Pellikka told HS that the war had a “significant” effect on the restaurant’s sales.

“Last Christmas period, business customers stayed away from the restaurant completely, the customer base was entirely self-paying. Last November’s sales were half of what they have been normally during Christmas time,” Pellikka stated.

However, Pellikka said that Troikka is not going to stop its activities for the time being.

“The restaurant plans to expand its menu in a Slavic direction,” Pellikka said.

It was the other way around.

Previously HS is made newsthat the restaurant Bellevue in Katajanokka also closed its doors.

The sales of the more than 100-year-old restaurant quickly dropped to less than half of what it was before the start of the Russian invasion war. Bellevue was not Russian-owned either.

Also Ville Haapasalo Soviet restaurant Davai Davai closed unexpectedly opening its doors on the corner of Kauppatori in the summer of 2022.

“The reason for the closure was the world political situation. The topic of the restaurant was difficult in this time,” Haapasalo told HS.

Saslik, located on Neitsytpolu next to the Russian Embassy, ​​continues to be one of Helsinki’s iconic Russian restaurants.