Restaurants | The restaurant of the year is in Porvoo

The Association of Gastronomies of Finland chose Porvoo's Vår as Restaurant of the Year 2024.

A year the restaurant is again elsewhere than in Helsinki. The Finnish Association of Gastronomies chose Vår from Porvoo as this year's best restaurant. Got the award last year Mikko Utter from Lohja.

“When the Michelin judges arrive in Finland, they should bother with Porvoo,” wrote Vår In HS's restaurant review in 2021, when the restaurant had only recently been established.

Founders Marjo Lindberg and Niko Lehto they got a Michelin star last year and the Michelin Green Star, which is given for environmental friendliness.

Lehto and Lindberg said after receiving the Michelin star last year, that Vår's philosophy has emphasized local food and seasonal flavors from the beginning. They are also thanked in the recent award.

The justification for the award mentions the restaurant's fish-vegetable menu and excellent service, which has brought “a new kind of experience not only to Porvoo but also to the whole of Finland.”

See also Columns Man was created to avoid exercise The restaurant, founded together by restaurant manager Marjo Lindberg and chef Niko Lehto, has collected awards in a short time.

The award-winning restaurant must also have a good price-quality ratio and its operation must be long-term, of consistent quality and reliable, the Finnish Gastronomies Association's website explains the reasons. The selection of the restaurant of the year begins half a year before the announcement.