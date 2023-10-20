Friday, October 20, 2023
Restaurants | The restaurant loved by the people of Vantaa suddenly closed after almost 12 years

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 20, 2023
in World Europe
The restaurant Jyvänen, which had been operating at the Martinlaakso market since the completion of the shopping center, was closed at the beginning of October.

In Vantaa The restaurant Jyvänen, which operated in the Martinlaakso shopping center, has closed its doors after almost 12 years.

The restaurant was open for the last time in the first week of October.

The reason for closing the restaurant was the expiration of the lease, says HOK-Elanton’s director of restaurant operations Satu Rytkönen.

“Then we didn’t extend that lease because it wouldn’t have made the business profitable,” he says.

Martinlaakson The shopping center was opened in 2011, and the restaurant Jyvänen operated there from the beginning.

In the Vantaa Puskaradio group on Facebook, numerous locals have lamented the fate of the restaurant in recent days. The restaurant’s live music evenings in particular received praise from customers.

