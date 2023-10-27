Restaurants | The praised restaurant piloted by Sauli Kemppainen will be closed

Atelier 7, located in Vallila, only managed to operate for one year.

In autumn Atelier 7, which opened in 2022 Vallila machine shop, will close at the beginning of November, the restaurant’s website says. Kanresta Oy’s restaurant has been run by a chef who has achieved international success Sauli Kemppainen. Before that, Kemppainen ran a Michelin star restaurant called Savu in Berlin. Helsingin Sanomat in the restaurant review in February 2023, Atelier 7 received praise and four stars.

According to the information published on the restaurant’s website, the operation will end on November 5 due to financial reasons.

“Change negotiations have now taken place”, the CEO of Kanresta Juha Rantala says on Friday.

“For one reason or another, the bold and ambitious restaurant did not attract enough customers, even though we constantly received good feedback and rave reviews.”

In his answer, Juha Rantala estimates that inflation and rising interest rates have weakened consumers’ opportunities to use restaurant services.

Atelier 7 is not the only restaurant recently that history has been cut short. Among other things, Skutta opened in Hakaniemi only had time to operate for half a year.