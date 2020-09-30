Restaurants The opening hours of the restaurants will be limited again – in Uusimaa the light signal may come as early as ten o’clock, but the timetable for tightening is uncertain

The new opening restrictions must be complied with from 8 October. Stricter restrictions are also likely to be introduced in the accelerating provinces, but the regulation to enable them may not be completed next week.

In restaurants and from 8 October, bars are open until midnight. In addition, restaurants must close no later than one night, the government said at a news conference Tuesday night.

According to the new restrictions, the nutrition store may also be opened no earlier than four in the morning and the drinking of alcohol may begin no earlier than nine.

The restrictions will take effect with a regulation to be passed on Wednesday. The regulation will enter into force throughout the country on 1 October and will be valid for one month. In practice, however, restaurants will have a transitional period until 8 October.

Family- and the Minister of Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd), stricter restrictions may also be introduced in areas where the epidemic is in a so-called accelerating phase.

In such provinces, the drinking of alcohol should stop no later than 10 pm and the catering shops should close at 11 pm. In addition, no more than half of the maximum number of customers should be allowed inside the restaurant.

Director of the Health Security Department Mika Salminen The Department of Health and Welfare commented at the press conference that the Helsinki and Uusimaa region is already in an accelerating phase. Kiuru did not want to speculate on the situation in the metropolitan area, but said that the epidemic situation will be reviewed next time on Thursday.

According to the HS, stricter restrictions on regions in the process of acceleration, such as New Zealand, can only be imposed once a separate regulation has been adopted. They cannot therefore be imposed under Wednesday’s regulation.

The regulation on the acceleration phase is expected to be completed next week at the earliest. After its completion and entry into force, stricter restrictions can be introduced even on a short schedule.

So will there be a light sign in Uusimaa’s bars next weekend at 10 pm?

“It depends on the completion of the regulation of the acceleration phase,” the councilor said Ismo Tuominen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) commented on HS on Tuesday night.

“The premise is that special transition period [asetuksessa] would no longer be. ”

Chief of Staff of STM Kirsi Varhila in turn commented in the evening Mightily A-studio that the introduction of stricter restrictions may drag around mid-October.

In addition to the restrictions announced on Tuesday, previous policies on, among other things, hygiene practices and the need for customers to have their own seating will remain in place. On the other hand, the number of customer seats will not be limited. The restaurant premises may also accommodate the normal number of people allowed in the liquor license or building plan.

Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilän (center) says the government will also begin preparations to expand the cost support model for companies.

According to Lintilä, the cost support will be independent of the industry. It also aims to help small entrepreneurs and, for example, event organizers who have suffered from the epidemic. Funding for the support will be set aside in an amending budget.

“This cannot compensate for loss of income but for expenses,” Lintilä said.

On Tuesday night, the tourism and restaurant services interest group Mara demanded quick decisions from the government to support companies in the sector.

“During the acceleration phase, nightlife operations will cease altogether,” the organization’s CEO Timo Lappi said in a statement.