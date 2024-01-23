Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Restaurants | The Michelin restaurant Demo is closing its doors

January 23, 2024
in World Europe
0
Restaurants | The Michelin restaurant Demo is closing its doors

The restaurant is open until the end of July.

Helsinki Restaurant Demo in Punavuori is closing its doors. Restaurant owner Tommi Tuominen tells the restaurant about it With an Instagram account.

“Now it's time to close the door on Uudenmaankatu once and for all. We will be open normally until the end of July this season. After that, the door with the most Michelin stickers in Finland will close for the last time,” Tuominen writes in English.

Importing and Teemu Aura founded the restaurant in 2003. In 2006, Demo was chosen as restaurant of the year. Demo was awarded a Michelin star in 2007. No Finnish restaurant still operating has had a star for as long as Demo.

“We opened Demo in a rebellious spirit to show everyone that not all restaurants have to be the same. Little did we know then how important this place would be personally and for the entire Finnish restaurant industry.”

According to Tuominen, the restaurant has employed more than a hundred employees over the years. The restaurant draws from French cuisine.

“During these 21 years, we've served thousands of the most wonderful customers, and there have also been a few obligatory assholes.”


