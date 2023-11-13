Restaurants | The man enjoyed his Sunday lunch in peace and left the bill unpaid – “It doesn’t matter”

The police had to be called to a restaurant in the center of Hämeenlinna when a man who had enjoyed a meal did not have money to pay for his food.

Man ate a 58 euro meal without paying for it in a restaurant in the center of Hämeenlinna on Sunday afternoon.

The police, who were alerted to the scene, caught the man on the spot in the restaurant, according to the Häme police situation center.

“He apparently doesn’t care that he gets caught,” the police say.

The police are not allowed to tell the public which restaurant or food it was. There are several small restaurants and chain restaurants in the center of Hämeenlinna.

Police suspects the man of mild fraud. The police can only give money to someone who ate in a restaurant with a fine. The situation center does not have any information on whether the eater in question received a fine and how much.

“There are no grounds for arrest just because of eating. In principle, you can immediately continue to the next place to eat.”