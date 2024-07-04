Restaurants | The hit restaurant is moving from Korso to the center of Helsinki – “Nothing else can be done”

Restaurants|Shoku Burger, which sells Asian-style hamburgers, will be seen in the premises of the Fennia block in the fall.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Shoku Burger is moving to the Fennia block in the center of Helsinki. The current premises in Korso will be closed. The new space makes it possible to try out new recipes and hire employees. The price of the portions may increase slightly as a result of the move.

A hit restaurant In August, Shoku Burger will move to the Fennia block next to the University of Helsinki metro station. The restaurant is known for its Asian-style burgers, which use Japanese milk bread.

Shoku Burger’s current premises are located in Vantaa Korso, Mikkola shopping center. They have been there for more than three years.

The restaurant entrepreneur Jerick Camenforte says that behind the move is the need for larger business premises. In Mikkola, the kitchen and common areas are a total of 25 square meters. There will be more than 40 square meters in the Fennia block.

In order for the company’s finances and quality to remain the same, Camenforte has to close its restaurant in Korso. It saddens the entrepreneur, because he has taken a liking to Mikkola’s area.

“This is a big decision, but there is nothing else to do,” says Camenforte. He says that he aims to return to Korso when he can afford to maintain two restaurants.

Before finding the space in Helsinki, the entrepreneur looked for restaurant space in Vantaa and Espoo. In Camenforte’s opinion, the Fennia quarter is a sensible find, because there you don’t have to buy an entire restaurant for yourself, but you can rent the space.

Camenforte according to the change of premises enables the trial of new recipes. In Mikkola, the kitchen was so small that you could only make the same familiar dishes there.

The price of the portions may increase by a few cents in Helsinki, but Camenforte still describes them as exceptionally affordable. The burgers use Finnish ingredients, and for example their buns come from the nearby Rönttösrouva bakery.

As a result of the move, Camenforte believes that he will hire more employees at Shoku Burger. At the moment, in addition to him, two chefs and occasionally a few gig workers work in the restaurant.

The entrepreneur dreams that one day he could hire a communication person for his restaurant who would be responsible for social media marketing.

HS went to test Shoku Burger in the fall of 2021. At that time, people even drove to the restaurant from Kotka. Recently, the number of visitors has decreased from two years ago, but many regular customers have remained in the restaurant. Camenforte expects that moving to the center of Helsinki would bring more visitors to Shoku Burger.

“I am happy and excited about the change. I feel that I have learned a lot at Mikkola”, says Camenforte.

In its 2021 quick test, Helsingin Sanomat rated the restaurant’s food and service as excellent.

Be the first to report on the change Vantaa Sanomat.