Restaurants | The history of Helsinki’s legendary restaurant tells how significantly the position of women has changed in a hundred years

Laura Kolbe’s cultural history book Kosmos is more than just a celebration book of one 100-year-old restaurant.

In the year 1961 There were 606 serving restaurants in Finland. 29 of them were located in rural municipalities, and they did not serve locals. This and numerous other confusing facts can be read by a historian, a professor Laura Kolben from today’s celebratory book of restaurant Kosmos, which turns 100 years old.