Restaurants | The gritty cupola in Stadial turns 90, although no one remembers the opening day – Andy McCoy shines a light on the menu

Sea Horse, which turns 90 years old in the spring, is one of the central classics of Helsinki's restaurant culture. Restaurant manager about the celebration: “We bring out Sikala's soul”.
Is February's ugly Friday in Helsinki. It's raining. It's half past two in the afternoon. There is still an hour and a half left for lunch at the Sea Horse restaurant. Despite the weather, there are quite a few customers, two to thirty spread out in different parts of the hall.
#Restaurants #gritty #cupola #Stadial #turns #remembers #opening #day #Andy #McCoy #shines #light #menu
Leave a Reply