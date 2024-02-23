Restaurants | The gritty cupola in Stadial turns 90, although no one remembers the opening day – Andy McCoy shines a light on the menu

The customer held the door open when guitarist, visual artist Andy McCoy (back center) approached the restaurant Sea Horse on Helsinki's Kapteeninkatu. McCoy is a regular customer of Sikala, which turns 90 in the spring.

Sea Horse, which turns 90 years old in the spring, is one of the central classics of Helsinki's restaurant culture. Restaurant manager about the celebration: “We bring out Sikala's soul”.

Is February's ugly Friday in Helsinki. It's raining. It's half past two in the afternoon. There is still an hour and a half left for lunch at the Sea Horse restaurant. Despite the weather, there are quite a few customers, two to thirty spread out in different parts of the hall.