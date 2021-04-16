Restaurants The government outlined: Drinking will end on Monday in the worst disease areas at 5 pm, food restaurants closed at 7 pm

The government issued a decree outlining restrictions on restaurants when the full closure ends early next week.

Restaurants will be allowed to open their doors on Monday next week after being closed for six weeks.

As expected, the government outlined on Friday that in areas with the worst coronavirus situation, dispensing should be stopped at 5 p.m., Monday, at 18:00 in alcoholic restaurants and one hour later, at 7 p.m., in food restaurants.

In alcohol-intensive restaurants, the number of customers in the worst disease areas is limited to one-third of the usual and in other restaurants to half.

These restrictions apply in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Savo, Central Finland and Ostrobothnia on 19.4. from.

Indoors, guests must be instructed to sit still. Thus, for example, karaoke and Dancing are prohibited.

In areas where the disease situation is better, the restrictions are slightly lighter. These areas are Åland, Southern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Central Ostrobothnia, Lapland, Northern Savonia, North Karelia and Northern Ostrobothnia.

In their area, drinking ends at 10 pm and catering shops are allowed to be open from 5 am to 11 pm. Restaurants with alcohol consumption in the Main Business Area use half of the customer seats. Other restaurants use 75 percent of the customer seats. The customer seat restriction does not apply to the province of Åland.

Also in restaurants in these areas, customers must be instructed to sit indoors indoors.

The set of restrictions will be reviewed on the basis of the national epidemic situation for the first time two weeks after their start, especially with regard to restrictions on terraces, food restaurants and acceleration areas, the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health says in a press release.

A prerequisite for easing the restrictions is that the epidemic continues to develop favorably.

Parliament on Thursday approved an amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act on which the new restrictions are based. The law sets maximum limits for restrictions. However, the government may, if it so deems, impose even more lenient restrictions in the regulations it issues.

The government now chose the maximum limits allowed by law for the worst disease areas. The food restaurants were given an hour more opening hours.

According to the law, the dispensing time of restaurants can be set to end at 5 pm at the earliest if the disease situation so requires, and the catering shops to be closed at 6 pm.

Specially the closing time of food restaurants after a full closure has been the subject of intense debate in advance.

MaRa, representing the tourism and restaurant industry, has stated, the closing time during the evening does not allow dinner to be served. In addition, liquor restrictions make the operation of bars and pubs impossible, as many of them would not normally open their doors until afternoon.

According to MaRa, the restrictions largely mean the continuation of the full closure, but under a different name.

Also the Parliamentary Social Affairs and Health Committee took a position in its report the situation of food restaurants. It stressed that the government should pay close attention to the differences and risks between different types of restaurants in its statutory regulations.

According to it, the closure of food restaurants before 9 pm by regulation should be “behind a particularly high threshold.”

Read more: HS data: Slightly longer opening hours are considered for food restaurants after full closure than for bars