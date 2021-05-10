Restaurants The government may decide to ease restaurant restrictions on Wednesday

“We are now ready to relax the restaurant restrictions so that the new regulations could come into force immediately on Holy Thursday,” says Board Counselor Ismo Tuominen from STM. Sote ministers will consider new restrictions on Monday night.

Government may decide to ease existing restaurant restrictions on Wednesday. Today, the strictest restrictions mean, for example, in Uusimaa, Varsinais-Suomi and Pirkanmaa, the arrival of a light signal, ie the end of drinking as early as 5 pm.

You can fill one third of the customer seats indoors and half of the restaurants.

An “overall review” of the current drinking and opening hours of restaurants and customer seat restrictions has been carried out for some time, and wider reductions were already planned for last week, but in the end the government backed away from doing them.

Strict restrictions have been in place since 19 April, when the six-week full closure of restaurants in the worst areas of the epidemic ended again.

The decree issued last Thursday eased the restrictions only in the Kymenlaakso province and the Itä-Savo hospital district. In other areas, restrictions on catering movements remained unchanged.

On Monday in the evening the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) led by the Sote Ministerial Group to discuss restaurant restrictions. The new decree is being prepared by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

“There is now a readiness to ease restaurant restrictions so that new regulations could take effect immediately on Maundy Thursday. But they have not yet been decided in more detail, ”says the government councilor Ismo Tuominen from the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health.

There have been public reports that in the areas where the epidemic is spreading, the drinking time would be extended by one hour in drinking places and by two in eating places. “There have been several options,” Tuominen acknowledges these thoughts.

Restaurants representative organization Tourism and Restaurant Services Mara was outraged by the government’s decision last week to leave restrictions unchanged in provinces whose restaurants account for almost 70 per cent of total turnover and employment in the sector.

With Mara, there are no longer grounds for strict restrictions, as the number of infections has decreased, the need for hospitalization has decreased, there is no threat of insufficient inpatient facilities, infection chains can be traced, vaccinations have progressed rapidly and exceptional conditions have ended.

Mara recalled that Parliament had given the government the power to impose strict restrictions on restaurant operations, but stressed that they should be mitigated immediately, when they are not proportionate and necessary.

According to the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health, the regulation to close food restaurants before 9 pm should be “behind a particularly high threshold”?

Maran managing director Timo Lappi says now that a prerequisite for a profitable business would be that drinking should continue until at least 10 pm and the closing time should be at 11 pm also in restaurants in the spread phase. Food restaurants should be allowed to take in at least 75 percent and other restaurants half of the maximum number of customers.

These lighter restrictions on this tranche now apply to the provinces of Ostrobothnia, Lapland and Central Finland, for example.

Space restrictions do not apply to outdoor terraces anywhere, but they must also have a seating area and distances must be maintained.

It has been emphasized in Parliament that different types of restaurants and also outdoor terraces should be restricted more leniently.

“That would be terribly important,” Lapland estimated the longer opening hours of the outdoor terraces.

“Yes, there are queues in stores as well,” Lapland knocks down suspicions that later opening hours of the outdoor terraces could cause queues.

Presently Parliament is also considering a proposal by the government to extend until the end of the year the temporary amendments to the Communicable Diseases Act, which were to be in force only until the end of June. The extension would allow, among other things, the Government to continue to restrict restaurants.

Mara recalls that the proposed extension would also allow regional government agencies and municipalities to close spa pools and changing rooms, amusement parks, children’s indoor playgrounds and zoo interiors until the end of the year.

The government has also proposed that the definition of close contact be changed so that a distance of two meters to another person would not have to be observed outdoors. However, it would still apply to indoor events such as congresses and trade fairs.