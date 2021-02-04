Restaurants The government has decided to keep restaurant restrictions almost unchanged, but soon stricter times may come for restaurants – See the table on how to limit opening hours

The forthcoming proposal may change, among other things, restaurant closing times and customer numbers if the coronavirus situation worsens.

Government decided at its session on Thursday to pass a law to parliament that would allow restrictions on restaurants until the end of June.

According to the proposal, restrictions remain more or less unchanged. At the same time, the government issued a decree tightening the current restrictions in Ostrobothnia and the Itä-Savo hospital district.

The law may not stay the same for long, but there may be a stricter law ahead. The government put an interim bill in parliament, as the last law expires on February 28 and the new bill is not yet ready.

This is how restaurant opening hours, drinks and customer seats will be limited from Saturday:

The bill At the time of its adoption, the government stated that it would launch consultations with authorities and stakeholders on a draft law tightening restrictions.

“Due to the current and anticipated epidemic situation, the government will launch consultations with authorities and stakeholders for a bill to tighten restrictions. The aim is for the necessary and proportionate tightening of restrictive measures on nutrition to be introduced at level 2 of the Government’s Hybrid Strategy Action Plan, ”the proposal reads.

A more rigorous performance may be completed during February. It is part of the government an updated hybrid strategy at the end of January, which seeks to tighten up the mobility of adults rather than the hobbies of children.

Correction 4.2.2021 at 17.46: A law passed by the government to Parliament would allow for restrictions on restaurants until the end of June, not until the beginning of June, as was erroneously stated earlier in the story.