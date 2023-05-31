Restaurants | The fast food chain opens a new restaurant with table service in Vantaa

The fast food chain says it is expanding its operations to Vantaa, where it will open a restaurant with table service.

Fast food chain McDonald’s will open a new restaurant in Vantaa’s Porttipuisto at the intersection of Lahdenväylä and Kehä III at the end of the year.

The new McDonald’s will have table service, digital ordering kiosks, an indoor playground and a car lane with two ordering points. The restaurant serves customers around the clock.

McDonald’s was Finland’s largest fast food chain last year in terms of sales. According to the company, its goal is to grow strongly in various parts of Finland in the near future.

There are already five McDonald’s in Vantaa.

In the Porttipuisto area, there are several shops specializing in home, interior design and leisure, including Ikea.