Restaurants | The construction site is located in Kallio, Helsinki, and it can be a death blow for many restaurants

The construction site, which started at the end of March, was originally supposed to be ready by the end of November.

The front of the Lyyra block on Siltasaarenkatu has been torn open, but the work is standing on the street section between the Second and Third Lines.

“I was a little surprised that nothing has happened at the construction site for weeks,” says a resident on Kolmannella Linja around the corner Lauri Göransson.

Göransson goes to work along Siltasaarenkatu every day. He is surprised that the street was already finished once but was torn open again.

According to Göransson, who has lived in the area for 11 years, the incompleteness has also affected the businesses on the street.

“Many of them would probably have a lot more people if the street was finished.”

Lauri Göransson wonders why the street renovation was not done at the same time as the Lyyra blocks.

Helsinki In the spring, the city started a new renovation on the newly completed street crossing the lines of Kallio, where the street is transformed from a block of flats into a walking and cycling street. Large stepped terraces will be built on both sides of the street, where restaurants can have terraces.

In addition, in the Lyyra block, among other things, the waterproofing of the subway deck will be renewed and underground cables and wires will be moved.

However, the works stand still, because the land construction company M. Pekkinen Oy handling the contract went bankrupt. The bankruptcy estate has announced that it will not take care of the unfinished work.

March the construction site, which started at the end of the year, was originally supposed to be finished by the end of November. It already seems that the renovation will not be finished by the deadline, even if a new contractor is hired.

It is likely that the surface work on the street will not be done before winter, which is why the finishing work will only be done after the snow in the spring.

Lyre–the block’s restaurants have been already crowded due to street renovation previously. HS visited Siltasaarenkatu on Saturday to ask the residents and entrepreneurs of the area for their thoughts on the renovation.

From Berlin The Bröner restaurant, which sells döner kebabs, has a steady queue on Saturday evening. Restaurateur Tony Brander says that in the end, the renovation has not hindered the restaurant, which has become popular with street food enthusiasts, as much as was initially feared.

“At the moment there aren’t as many people walking there as it could be, but we are in such a happy situation that we have received a lot of praise and the word has spread,” says Brander.

Ville Mikkola (left), Aleksi Taivalantti, Mika Salmi and Joona Huovinen enjoy dinner at Bröner. Mikkola, who lives in Harju, says that she would walk more often along Siltasaarenkatu to Hakaniemi if the street was not under renovation.

Even in the summer, the restaurant was shadowed on the street by, in Brander’s words, a “devilish tent structure” and for a while it seemed that Bröner would have to spend a large part of the summer covered.

“Fortunately, that didn’t happen,” says Brander.

“I know that the restaurant is different for many others. It’s sad, of course, because some of them have really bad situations.”

Otherwise, according to Brander, the summer was record quiet in the restaurant industry. When it is combined with the delay of the street renovation, it can mean a death blow for some of the restaurants in the area.

Opposite to the Uyghur Noodle House located in However, the restaurant has received social media and in the reviews braggart.

“They have a really big impact in situations like this,” says Brander.

On the other hand, there is no light in the windows of the adjacent pizza restaurant Padre on Saturday evening during the best restaurant time.

The restaurant was only open for a little over two months in the spring and summer, when it already announced that it would be temporarily closed due to construction sites. Now, according to Brander, the restaurant is already for sale.

Restaurateur Tony Brander says that Bröner should open a hundred-seat terrace on the street this summer.

Brander is wondering how the delay of the street renovation until spring will possibly affect Bröner next summer, when the restaurant is supposed to open a terrace with a hundred seats on the street.

“If it were to be delayed a lot, it would also be a bigger blow to us financially,” says Brander.