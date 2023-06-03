Restaurants | Teemu Aura’s new restaurant opened in the premises of the former classic pizzeria

The hottest restaurant trend in Helsinki is France. It is confirmed by the newest newcomer, Michelin chef Teemu Aura’s bistro Le Coucou Vert, which joins Alexanderplats, Bistro Bardot, Café Savoy and the newly renovated Pastis restaurant.

New the restaurant is located on Boulevard in the premises of the former Dennis pizzeria, and has undergone a complete makeover. Gone are the window tapes, replaced by a low-key interior with the same goal as the recently opened Café Savoy.

We wanted to create a place that looks as if it has always been here and will be here for a long time.

Unlike Alexanderplats, Café Savoy, Bardot and Pastis, Le Coucou Vert is only open in the evenings. The dishes on the menu are familiar from French bistros. There are pike quenelles, duck legs and porcini mushroom pasta, accompanied by French wines. Most of the ingredients are imported from France, but the fish is domestic, and the specialty of the appetizer list is ham made from Finnish malted pig, the kitchen is in charge Teemu Aura and Janne Ahola tell.

Aura’s partners are the same as Vallila in Albina and Tehtaankatu Matdistrikt: Riku Stenros, Maiju Åstedt and Janne Ahola.

The interior of the restaurant was designed by design agency Koko 3 Aino Brandt.

Correction 3.6. 6:19 p.m.: In the article, instead of a maltese pig, they mistakenly talked about a sheep pig.