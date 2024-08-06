Restaurants | “Stubborn dirt and flies” – A company selling food was banned from operating in Helsinki

Restaurants|Helsinki ordered the entrepreneur to stop selling ice cream because of the flies.

Helsinki the environmental health authority has ordered a food industry company to suspend operations at its premises in Helsinki. King of boba-tea oy has sold ice cream and barbecue products, for example, at Senatintor and previously at Esplanadi.

In the past, the company also had a fixed cafe restaurant in Aikatalo on Mikonkatu.

The authorities inspected the company in July. In addition to the Aikatalo production space, according to the inspection, the company has had three self-made and industrially produced ice cream sales points in different parts of the city, as well as several wheels and carts, from which grilled food has been sold at night.

The cafe sells fashionable bubble tea that arrived in Helsinki from Taiwan a few years ago.

Mikonkatu According to the inspection report, the production facility found numerous “serious deficiencies that could cause a serious danger to human health” in violation of the Food Act:

Cleanliness was not taken care of. Among other things, there was stubborn dirt in the water points, table, equipment, vertical surfaces and floors of the production area.

Pest control was not taken care of, the inspection report says, there were a lot of flies in the production area.

The packaging labels of the five ice cream boxes that were on sale did not correspond to the contents of the boxes. The company’s staff also did not know how to tell the contents of the food or their possible allergens.

The products did not have manufacturing or shelf life dates, the report states: the refrigerator contained cabbage packed in store shopping bags, one and a half kilos of Saturday sausage whose “best before” date was almost a month back from the inspection, six bottles of self-made sauce, the contents of which were unknown.

Helsinki the decision of the city’s food safety unit regarding the ban on the sale of food and partial destruction is dated August 2.

Making ice cream in the production area is prohibited for the time being, for example, small-scale activities such as filling bread are allowed.

Food inspector Vilma Oksa Helsinki’s environmental health services says that the company can continue to operate once the deficiencies have been corrected.

Shamshir Abbas King of boba-tea oy, on the other hand, says that he will return to the matter when the inspectors’ next visit is over: “They will come here tomorrow. ”, Abbas said on Tuesday.