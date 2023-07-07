Restaurants | Senate Square’s summer terrace opened on Friday – “It doesn’t matter if it rains a little”

The summer terrace of Torikorttelei receives praise from visitors for its location and compact size.

Senate Square On Friday, the Torikorttelei summer terrace, which was built on the side during the week, was able to open its operations in sunny weather after a rainy week.

“The weather was absolutely wonderful,” says Sofia Helsinki’s restaurant manager Heidi Varha.

Sofia Helsingi has a total of three different stalls on the terrace: a cafe, a kitchen stall and an Italian-inspired bar.

Even on Thursday, the terrace was built in rainy weather, but the rain clouds gave way in time for the opening day. Although, according to Varha, not even a little rain would have slowed down the opening day.

“It doesn’t matter if it drips a little water. A terrace is a terrace, after all, and we have the Shadows,” says Varha.

Tiina Rautiainen (right) bought alcohol-free cider from the Senataintor restaurant stall.

Market blocks the summer terrace is open to visitors until the end of August. There are a total of 410 customer seats and four restaurants.

In addition to Sofia Helsinki, the pizzeria Via Tribunali, the Valkoinen Sali, known for its party space, and the Trillby & Chadwick cocktail restaurant have kept their stalls.

The manager of Via Tribunal’s restaurant operation Kimmo Hämäläinen tourists naturally find their way to the place, among whom the area around Senate Square is a popular destination. He also hopes that the people of Helsinki will find a summer terrace.

In achieving this goal, he believes in the power of his restaurant’s pizzas.

“When you look at that oven, it’s an attractive element,” says Hämäläinen.

To pizza those who came for lunch from the Helsinki Biennale have also ended up on the summer terrace Alexander Bejar and Malin Lindholm.

“It occurred to me that now this is it [terassi] opened, so why not,” says Beijar.

Both say that they have also visited the giant terrace of Senate Square and the terrace of Kasarmitori in previous summers.

“Actually, the last time I visited here many times was when I lived around these corners,” says Lindholm.

According to Beijari, the location is pleasant because he himself lives in Munkkiniemi, from where the four-wheeled tram runs conveniently right next to the market.

“Door to door,” he laughs.

“After all, this is an idyllic place to sit, eat, drink and chat. It’s somehow very Helsinki-like to sit here,” says Beijar.

“We talk a lot about the fact that a lot of businesses start from the city center, so this is a nice way to enliven the center of Helsinki,” Lindholm reflects.

Hämäläinen you can find even more wanted locals on the terrace.

“We’re having a holiday coffee,” he says Rosa Simbergwho has arrived together Henriikka Haimilan with.

Senatintori has also become familiar to them in terrace use already in previous years.

“We both went to the giant terraces and I thought we went together.”

In Simberg’s opinion, this year’s implementation seems more successful than previous years.

“Maybe it is [jättiterassi] took up a little too much space, and then again when it was over there in Kasarmitori, it was maybe a little to the side. You shouldn’t have gone there so delicately.”

“It’s nice that there is a cafe and then a restaurant and a wine side,” reflects Haimila.