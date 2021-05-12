Restaurants Restaurants may be open in Helsinki and other worst areas of Korona for more than an hour – this will change the restrictions tomorrow

In areas with the worst coronary situation, such as Helsinki and Turku, food restaurants can be served until 7 pm and keep the restaurant open for an hour longer.

Restaurants will be open a little longer from tomorrow.

In areas with the worst coronary situation, such as Helsinki and Turku, food restaurants can be served until 7 pm and keep the restaurant open for an hour longer. Bars and other alcohol-focused restaurants must stop drinking at 6pm and may be open for more than an hour.

These restrictions apply to Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Päijät-Häme and South Karelia.

In Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Kymenlaakso, Central Ostrobothnia and the Western Ostrobothnia Hospital District, drinking must stop at 10 pm and the restaurant must be closed at 11 pm.

Elsewhere in the country, drinking must stop no later than 24 o’clock and the shop may be kept open until 1 o’clock at night.

Bars and other restaurants focusing on the serving of alcoholic beverages can take customers half the normal number in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Kanta-Häme, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Savo, North Savo, North Karelia, North Karelia -Finland, Southern Ostrobothnia, Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Lapland.

The limit on the number of customers also applies to outdoor spaces such as terraces.

Food restaurants can take customers three-quarters of the normal amount.