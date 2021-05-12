Restaurants Restaurants knock out easing of corona restrictions insufficient – “The group leaves for the park via Alko”

Bota’s CEO thinks two hours more drinking time won’t save anything at all.

Restaurant industry considers that the easing of corona restrictions in restaurants is insufficient.

On Wednesday, the government decided to ease restrictions on the opening and drinking of restaurants from almost Thursday throughout the country.

In areas with the worst coronavirus situation, such as Helsinki and Turku, the drinking time in food restaurants will be extended by two hours until 7 pm, and the opening hours by one hour until 8 pm. Bars and other alcohol-focused restaurants must stop drinking at 6 p.m., and the restaurant may be open for more than an hour.

CEO of Bota, who runs Manala and St. Urho’s Pub in Helsinki Tomi Söderström says there is “no point” in easing food restaurants.

“Two hours more drinking time doesn’t save anything at all. It also makes no sense to stop drinking at 6 pm, as the bars are allowed to open in the morning. Couldn’t you take hours off in the morning and add to the evening? ”

Söderström would have liked the drink to be allowed at least until 9 p.m.

“Then the restaurants would have gotten home to the so-called dinner shop. Now customers need to come to eat before seven if they want to drink something alcoholic and so they have time to eat before eight. The hurry is to eat. ”

Söderström says restaurant restrictions to curb the coronavirus epidemic have changed people’s rhythm of life. Before the epidemic, people used to meet friends and acquaintances in restaurants at seven o’clock.

“The clear pattern will be that the group will leave when the bars close at 6pm in the park or continue through Alko to the park. It was already noticeable on Tuesday when the air warmed up. ”

The restaurant interest group Marka ry believes that the government should have allowed liquor until at least ten o’clock and the restaurants are open until midnight, because the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health has decided to abandon the measures of the epidemic.

“There are no longer legal conditions for severe restrictive measures,” says Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi in the bulletin.