Restaurants Restaurant owner Henri Alén mourns the fate of an old meat pie bakery in Helsinki: “As if Savoy went bankrupt”

Alén hopes to find a successor to the Eromanga bakery, but he himself does not dare to buy a new company after the interest rate spring.

Restaurateur and a chef familiar to the public Henri Alén says he is shocked by the bankruptcy news of Eromanga, a traditional Helsinki bakery. Eromanga is especially known for its meat pies.

HS said on Thursday that Kotileipomo, which is in financial difficulties, has filed for bankruptcy on 9 September..

“This is a loss for food culture. The best muscles in Finland will disappear. Not good. Not good at all, ”Alén commented on the bankruptcy news on Twitter.

“The back door of my own workplace is just a couple of hundred meters from Eromanga. I wonder how many lihistä’m from there applied for all when blood sugars have been lowered. Sometimes I think the prices have been a little too cheap when it comes to real artisan work, ”Alén tells HS on the phone.

The taxpayer filed for bankruptcy of Eromanga on 9 September. The company said the cash register had been penalized by renovations required by EU regulations in production and café facilities. Then hit the interest rate crisis and dropped sales. The company sold its Kauppatori café earlier.

Alénin according to him, the case is bigger than bankruptcy.

“Businesses come and go, it’s normal in the restaurant industry. Not everyone can handle it and new ones will replace it. However, this is about food culture. The bankruptcy of Eromanga is like Savoy going bankrupt. Eromanga is an institution like Savoy in the world of cafes and bakeries, ”Alén compares.

The comments gathered under the tweet asked if anyone could save the bakery and the meat pie recipe. Caterer Alén perhaps?

“Not after this corona spring, good when your own businesses stay together,” Alén says.

He and his colleagues own several restaurants in Helsinki: Muru, Finnjävel, Ultima and Pastis.

“But hopefully someone will buy and respect the traditions. What is needed now is a patron of food culture. ”

Eromangan home bakery set up Einar and Hertta Virjo in 1946. The current owner Anja Snellmanin parents Cricket and Åke Snellman bought recipes from Virjat in 1975.

The cafeteria roots of the Snellmans, on the other hand, date back to the 19th century.

By the end of this month at the latest, the Eromanga café-shop will close in Kaartinkaupungi if there is no successor to Snellman’s work.

Meat pies are just one product of Eromanga, but they are best known.­

Known restaurateur Alén has made a voice out of the plight of the restaurant industry during the corona epidemic. Now, he said, wage subsidies would be needed to encourage entrepreneurs in the sector to recruit labor again.

“As a restaurateur, I know that the risks of hiring are pretty high right now. You never know what will be said at the next government press conference, or when the news will come from somewhere. ”

“For really many young people, restaurants are also their first jobs,” he says.

Alénilla He also has some fresh oven news to tell, which he believes will benefit the entire industry in Finland.

He has assembled a team of 17 experts to find out how the coronavirus spreads in a restaurant environment. The study will be conducted at Restaurant Ultima on the South Shore of Helsinki, owned by Alén.

Virologists and other researchers from various disciplines as well as service designers are involved.

“The aim is to study how aerosols spread, how air conditioning works and how to make the restaurant environment safe and sensible for other potential pandemics.”

Alén says he started promoting the research in the spring. The project has now received funding and a favorable opinion from the ethics committee.

“I myself have no other cow in the ditch than for the decision-makers not to make decisions in the future.”

Results are expected in six months.