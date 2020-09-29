Restaurants Police intensive surveillance in restaurants: Drinking for intoxicated persons decreased, three preliminary investigations into the crime of human trafficking in Helsinki

There were also clearly fewer customers at the outlets than at the time of the corresponding power control last year.

Dispensing intoxicated has decreased in restaurants. The matter came to light during a police surveillance of liquor outlets last week.

During the surveillance attack, the police and alcohol inspectors had to intervene in the clearly intoxicated intoxication in nine cases and the intoxication of alcohol in one case.

Last year, the corresponding intensive supervision had to clearly address intoxicated intoxication in 26 cases and underage drinking in two cases.

Until last year compared to the outlets were inspected a little more this year. 240 places were inspected in the power control, compared to 210 last year.

“However, due to the corona pandemic, there were clearly fewer customers in liquor stores last year,” the police inspector reminds Ari Järvenpää In a release from the Police Board.

Drinking places 14 law enforcement-related violations were also detected in the power control. The majority of cases concerned a law enforcement card, which was not available to a person performing law enforcement duties.

A total of 35 reports of deficiencies and infringements revealed by the control attack were made to the regional administrations. Two criminal reports were made.

Supervision a total of eight illegally staying foreigners were found in connection with this. In addition, the Helsinki police launched three preliminary investigations into the crime of human trafficking.

The police emphasize that a police check on an individual cannot be based solely on the person’s actual or presumed ethnic origin, such as skin color, but there must always be other grounds for the check.

According to the police, the control of aliens is usually carried out as part of other police activities, as in this case as part of on-trade control.

The police carried out an effective inspection of the place of sale and the control of aliens on 21–27 March. September.

The inspections were carried out in co-operation with alcohol inspectors, rescue services and occupational safety inspectors.