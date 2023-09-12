Restaurants | Pipsa Hurmerinta leaves Sikke’s restaurant

Chef Pipsa Hurmerinta said on Instagram on Tuesday that she is leaving her job at Sikke Sumari’s restaurant.

Pippa Hurmerinta started as a chef at Tehtaankatu Sikke Sumarin At Sikke’s restaurant in 2019. At that time, the newly opened restaurant received four stars from Helsingin Sanomat in the estimate.

Hurmerinta tells Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that she considered the decision to quit for a long time.

“Now it’s just time to give up,” he says.

In her Instagram update, Hurmerinta thanks Sumari in eloquent words.

“He believed in me, even though I had not been in a similar position before,” he writes in his long update.

“After all, this has been an amazing phase. And many restaurants that opened that same spring didn’t survive, but we did,” says Pipsa Hurmerinta.

Hurmerinta does not reveal any other possible new projects or work in more detail.

The work in the restaurant will end in November at the latest. Filming of the “Kuppilat kuntoon” program will continue until the beginning of 2024.