Restaurants Opening hours will be extended on Friday in Satakunta and Ostrobothnia – HS data: More easing of restaurant restrictions promised next week

The Mara organization was already expecting more and was disappointed: “Restaurant entrepreneurs and workers were left at the foot of the government crisis.”

29.4. 12:51 | Updated 29.4. 20:25

Government discussed restaurant restrictions at its session on Thursday. No major mitigations have yet been delivered, although the pandemic situation has eased in many places.

In Uusimaa, for example, the current restrictions will be maintained for the time being, so that alcohol can be served until 5 p.m. The food restaurants must be closed at 7 pm and the others as early as 6 pm.

Relief of restaurant restrictions is coming to two areas on Friday, namely Satakunta and Ostrobothnia. In them, the epidemic situation has improved, with opening hours being delayed to 11 pm according to baseline. The amendment to the regulation will take effect on Friday, April 30 at midnight.

Tourism- and the restaurant industry interest group Mara was expecting much more substantial relief already now. “Restaurant entrepreneurs and workers were left at the foot of the government crisis,” Mara headed out in her press release.

“Due to the government crisis, the government is not easing restrictions on restaurants, even though severe restrictive measures are no longer necessary or proportionate. Through its inaction, the government is deepening the financial and mental distress of restaurant entrepreneurs and employees, as well as their families, ”says Mara.

“It seems the government doesn’t care about the plight of restaurant entrepreneurs and employees. Is it possible that jobs in the female-dominated service sector are not considered important? ” Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi asks in the press release.

Mara recalls that severe operating restrictions apply in six provinces and one hospital district. They account for more than 70 percent of the turnover and number of employees in the Finnish restaurant industry.

According to Mara, the current restrictions do not allow for profitable business or extensive recruitment of employees. The supply of Mother’s Day lunches is also expected to become more difficult.

Presently however, according to HS data, a broader overall review of restaurant restrictions is underway, looking at the situation in the country as a whole. The government is due to take decisions on further easing of restrictions next Thursday, when they could take effect on Friday, May 7th.

The reductions would apply, for example, to restrictions on food restaurants and terraces, such as opening hours. Parliament has also demanded that, from now on, restaurants and terraces could be open for longer. The Parliament’s Sote Committee has emphasized that the closure of food restaurants before 9 pm must be behind a particularly high threshold.

If the disease situation allows, relief can also come to other restaurants.

The aim is also that restaurant restrictions could be lifted altogether, as was the case last summer, for example in July, but that is not yet certain. Last year, restaurant restrictions were lifted on July 13th. The easing of restrictions would be supported by the seasonality of the epidemic and the increase in vaccine coverage.

Government assesses restaurant restrictions on a weekly basis based on the regional epidemic situation.

Last the government informed amendments to restaurant restrictions on 22 April and entered into force on 23 April.

One week ago, the Government also announced a completely new restriction category, ie the so-called intermediate level, which is still present in Kanta-Häme. There, the restaurants should be closed at 8 p.m.

Restaurants opened on April 19 after the closure. Manager Pasi Pohjola the ministry of social affairs and health said on Thursday that there is still no precise information on how the opening of restaurants has been reflected in the disease situation.

“It is premature to assess how the opening of restaurants has affected infections. The effects are usually visible with a delay of two to three weeks, ”Pohjola said at a joint press conference by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) on Thursday morning.

The opening hours of the restaurants are determined by the disease situation in the province. Baseline areas have had lighter constraints than those worst affected by the epidemic, the accelerating and spreading areas. There is also a limited number of indoor seats.

Thus, the restrictions will apply from April 30

In Åland, In Southern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Central Ostrobothnia, Northern Ostrobothnia, Lapland, Northern Savonia, North Karelia, Central Finland, Ostrobothnia, Satakunta and the South Savo Hospital District, the following restrictions apply:

The restaurant, where alcohol consumption is the main business, has half of the customer seats indoors. Other restaurants use 75% of the customer seats indoors.

Drinking ends at 10 pm, and catering shops may be open to restaurant customers from 5 am to 11 pm.

In addition, restaurants in these areas must be instructed to sit indoors indoors. Thus, for example, karaoke and dancing indoors are prohibited.

On the outdoor terraces, each guest must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances. Restrictions on seating and “no ban on dancing” do not apply to outdoor terraces.

In Kanta-Häme the following restrictions apply:

The restaurant, where alcohol consumption is the Main Business, has one third of the customer seats indoors. Other restaurants use half of the seats indoors.

In a restaurant where liquor is the Main Business, liquor ends at 6 pm and the store may be open to restaurant customers from 5 am to 7 pm. In other restaurants, drinks end at 7 pm and the shop may be open to restaurant customers from 5 am to 8 pm.

In addition, in restaurants in the area, guests must be instructed to sit indoors indoors. Thus, for example, karaoke and dancing indoors are prohibited.

On the outdoor terraces, each guest must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances. Restrictions on seating and “no ban on dancing” do not apply to outdoor terraces.

In Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia and the Itä-Savo hospital district are subject to the following restrictions:

In the restaurant, where alcohol consumption is the Main Business, one third of the customer seats are used indoors. Other restaurants use half of the customer seats indoors.

Alcohol may be served from 7 am to 5 pm. In the restaurant, where alcohol consumption is the Main Business, the opening hours are from 5 am to 6 pm. Other restaurants may be open to restaurant customers from 5 to 7 p.m.

Also in restaurants in these areas, customers must be instructed to sit indoors indoors. Thus, for example, karaoke performances and Dancing are prohibited.

On the outdoor terraces, each guest must have their own seating area and care must be taken to maintain distances. The above-mentioned customer seat restrictions and “dance ban” do not apply to outdoor terraces.

Trammels do not apply to staff restaurants or the sale of takeaway food to customers in any area.

The opening restrictions do not apply to catering establishments operating between Finland and abroad or on board a watercraft or aircraft traveling abroad, or in connection with a fuel distribution station.