Schleswig-Holstein is trying its hand at easing the pandemic: In Eckernförde and the Schlei region, tourists are allowed to go on vacation again from today.

Hotels and holiday apartments with guests and restaurants that invite you to dinner: Model regions allow what is still restricted by Corona measures in most parts of Germany.

At the beginning of the week, Schleswig-Holstein is cautiously opening up tourism, culture and sport. From this Monday on, restaurateurs, hoteliers, vacation rental owners and campsite owners, among others, will be able to receive guests again.

While only outside catering is allowed in the Schlei region, guests in Eckernförde can also sit inside. If you want to be in a restaurant or café, you have to follow the usual Corona rules: distance, contact tracing and a limited number of people at the table.

Eckernförde and the Schleiregion were selected as two of a total of four model regions in Schleswig-Holstein. In favor of Eckernförde as a model project, the jury was convinced that the Ostseebad is a tourist destination with urban structures that also offers considerable tourist potential. This would also result in instructive knowledge and aspects for other places.

Other model tourist regions in Schleswig-Holstein have pushed the start further back *: The Bay of Lübeck, Büsum on the west coast and North Friesland want to follow suit between the end of April and the beginning of May. The Bay of Lübeck was able to gather a lot of experience in directing visitors and dealing with a high number of tourists last summer.

It is still unclear whether the North Frisian island of Sylt will also introduce easing.

Schleswig-Holstein is the federal state with the lowest 7-day incidence. According to the Robert Koch Institute, it was 73 on Sunday morning, making the country the only one with an incidence below 100.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the projects are intended to show that safe holidays are possible in the pandemic. For this, the incidence values ​​of the model regions must be stable below 100 new corona infections per 100,000 residents within seven days.

Tests play an important role in the model regions. Holiday guests have to arrive with a fresh negative corona test. If the guests stay longer than two days, the test must be refreshed. The next test must be carried out after another four days.

Corona easing: If the incidence increases, the model projects will be stopped

There are now seven different test stations in Eckernförde and at least 13 in the Schlei region. Every test at these stations is free of charge. If the virus spreads too much, the project ends. Cautious openings are also planned at selected cultural sites and sports clubs in the country.

The first model projects have also started in Lower Saxony, such as on Wangerooge *. In Denmark, the strict entry rules will also slowly be relaxed over the next few weeks. Soon, campers and holiday home owners will be able to cross the border again. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

