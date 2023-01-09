Restaurants | Noma, voted the world’s best restaurant several times, is closing its doors

According to Noma’s owner and chef, luxury restaurants need to reform their practices, because the work is hard and they can’t afford to pay the employees according to it.

World Copenhagen’s Noma, chosen as the best restaurant several times, is closing its doors, at least in its current form.

The restaurant announces its intention to become a “laboratory” in 2025, which focuses on the development of new flavors and food innovations.

René Redzepithe chef and one of the owners of the three-Michelin-rated Noma, says The New York Times newspaper (NYT) that after the change the restaurant will be open to diners as a random pop-up restaurant. Redzepi’s own role also changes from chef to “creative director”.

Redzepi opened Noma, which uses only Nordic ingredients Claus Meyer’s with in 2003.

Nomalike other high-end restaurants, has come under scrutiny in recent years because of the working conditions and the low wages of the employees.

According to Redzepi, preparing the restaurant’s food requires long and hard working hours. He says that it is not possible for the restaurant to pay a fair salary to its hundred employees and at the same time maintain quality and a price level that customers agree to pay.

“We have to think about the industry in a completely new way. This is simply too difficult, we have to work differently.”

A Finnish chef who worked at Noma Kim Mikkola tells NYT that abuses often belong to fine dining, just like other luxury products.

“All luxury is built on someone else’s back, someone has to pay.”

Copenhagen has been bubbling in the restaurant world for a long time. Economic magazine Financial Times wrote about the topic last summer, when he worked in Danish restaurants for 15 years Lisa Lind Dunbar told about the mistreatment he experienced in the industry on social media.

After that, a large number of grievances were revealed in the world of luxury restaurants: sexism, racism, homophobia, bullying and dangerous working conditions. Among other things, sexual violence had taken place in the country’s restaurants and workers’ property had been destroyed.