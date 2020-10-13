Restaurants Noho Partners asks the Ombudsman to investigate the legality of restrictions in the restaurant sector

According to Noho Partners, the way in which restrictive measures can be relaxed and re-tightened regionally is problematic from a constitutional perspective.

Restaurant group Noho Partners has asked the Parliamentary Ombudsman to investigate the legality of the activities of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health (STM) in relation to the restaurant sector and the Communicable Diseases Act, Noho Partners says in a press release.

According to Noho Partners, the government’s proposal lacks detailed justification for the need for the proposed measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

“The preparation of the proposal has not sufficiently taken into account or assessed the effectiveness of alternative measures to the proposed restrictive measures, such as self-regulation in the restaurant sector, in curbing the pandemic,” the release says.

“The way in which restrictive measures can be regionally relaxed and re-tightened by a Government decree is also problematic from the point of view of the Constitution.”

Release the implementation of the provisions did not take sufficient account of the exercise of freedom of establishment.

“Of particular concern is the government’s proposal for the nationality of restrictive measures. The continuation of large-scale, industry-wide restrictive measures requires the provision of up-to-date statistics on the significant prevalence of exposures or infections in all types of restaurants, ”says Noho Partners CEO Aku Vikström in the bulletin.

Noho Partners was founded in 1996 and was listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange in 2013. The Group’s companies include about 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The company’s well-known restaurants include Elite, Savoy and Theater.