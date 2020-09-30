Restaurants Noho Partners, a large restaurant company, starts extensive co-operation negotiations, Mara considers the restrictions on restaurant openings very strict

According to a survey by members of the restaurant industry interest group Mara, more than 40 percent of pubs and nightclubs estimate that their sales will halve.

Restaurant industry The large company Noho Partners plc announced on Tuesday evening that it will start co-operation negotiations to adjust its operations to the restrictions imposed by the Finnish government on the restaurant industry. The purpose of the co-determination negotiations is to minimize the financial impact of the interest rate pandemic and to adjust the company’s cost level to match the declining volume with restaurant restrictions, the listed company says in its release.

Starting next week, restaurants will be open from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m., and alcohol service will be allowed from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru (sd) at a press conference on Tuesday night.

The restrictions are laid down in a regulation and will enter into force on 8 October.

Read more: The government outlined: Restaurants will end at 24 o’clock, restaurants closed no later than 1 o’clock – Minister Kiuru presents new restrictions on video

In addition, additional regional restrictions are planned where the coronavirus epidemic is in the accelerating phase. In that case, the dispensing of alcohol should stop at 10 pm, and customers should be allowed access to the catering facilities only half of the normal maximum amount.

Well Partners The co-operation negotiations cover the entire Group’s personnel, ie approximately 1,300 people in Finland. In addition, the effects of the restriction measures on restaurants are indirectly reflected in the company’s approximately 2,000 temporary employees.

Noho Partners has a total of about 250 restaurants in Finland, Norway and Denmark.

Well-known restaurants in Finland include Elite, Savoy, Theater, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Friends & Brgrs.

Negotiations will begin on October 5 and are expected to last six weeks, according to the company’s press release. Negotiations may lead to changes in the organizational structure, part-time or full-time redundancies, part-time work or redundancies. Any redundancies that are the subject of the negotiations will primarily concern administrative tasks at the various levels of the organization.

“Regulatory restrictions are having a significant impact on our restaurant business and we will have to initiate immediate adjustment measures that will affect the livelihoods of up to thousands of people. It is clear that we will have to learn to live with this virus for some time to come, as no one has definite knowledge of the duration of the pandemic. In the worst case scenario, if redundancies take place, restrictive measures could lead to unemployment and exclusion of tens of thousands of people in the sector, ”said Noho Partners CEO Aku Vikström in the bulletin.

On March 13, 2020, Noho Partners announced that it would begin collective bargaining negotiations for all personnel for temporary layoffs, and on May 15, 2020, it would begin negotiations on their continuation. The company’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 272.8 million and operating profit was EUR 30.6 million.

Restaurant industry the interest group Mara considers the regulation prepared by the government on restaurant opening hours to be “very strict.”

According to the organization’s press release, the new opening hours mean in practice that nightclub sales hours will henceforth be limited to one hour. According to a survey of Mara members, more than 40 percent of pubs and nightclubs estimate their sales to halve.

“It will also have very negative effects on the position of night restaurant employees,” the organization predicts. According to Mara, the biggest bumps are in large night restaurants, whose turnover is reduced by more than 90 percent.

“In practice, the nightclubs of these companies will be closed.”

Interest group itself stated that the dispensing would have ended at one o’clock, when it would have been economically possible to operate a night restaurant.

“During the acceleration phase, the night restaurant business will be completely discontinued. Timo Lappi stated in a press release.