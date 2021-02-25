Restaurants New interest rate restrictions directly hit restaurant business cash flow: “There’s a feeling of being beaten here”

HS called restaurant entrepreneurs in the metropolitan area and asked what reactions the new measures would provoke in them.

Government announced on Thursday of severe shutdowns in the restaurant industry. According to the government’s proposal, restaurants will be closed by emergency legislation for three weeks from March 8 in areas in the process of accelerating and spreading the epidemic.

The closure will be implemented in the same way as last spring, ie the sale of food is still possible.

The closure measures reported to many restaurant operators on Thursday are a growing concern in a difficult situation that has lasted for a year.

Mara, an interest group in the tourism and restaurant services industry, sees the government’s three-week closure decision as a new “cold shower” for the industry.

Entrepreneurs in the sector are also reacting to new information about the worsening coronavirus situation.

Among other things, restaurant operator Restel announced that it will close all its bars in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District area starting tomorrow Friday. Restel runs the Hemingway’s and Wanha Mestari chains.

The listed company Noho Partners started co-operation negotiations due to the Board’s decision to close.

Restaurant company CEO of Happiness Restaurants Gianjot “Dollar” Singh received today’s news with mixed feelings.

“Again, the restaurateurs were left in trouble. There’s a feeling that the beat is hitting more, ”Singh says.

Happiness Restaurants owns a total of ten restaurants across the Helsinki metropolitan area. The group includes, for example, the restaurants Five Pennies in Töölö, Helsinki, and Red Onion in Myyrmäki, Vantaa.

Singh is calling on the state for concrete measures to support restaurant entrepreneurs. The coffers have already been tight, and a new three-week close will make the situation worse.

Concern for employees is tough. Layoffs cannot be avoided this spring either.

“Landlords are asking for full rent at the same time, and restaurants are being closed. What do restaurateurs be required to support themselves and their families? ” Singh asks.

The company employs about a hundred people. Last spring, the company tested outlets for food, but sales were so marginal that it wasn’t enough to cover expenses.

Sörnäinen A chef holding a restaurant-cocktail bar called The Bull and the Firm Timo Aalto says he knew how to wait for Thursday’s news.

“These decisions are made to make the future better. It doesn’t get better by worrying. ”

Last spring was an awkward place for this company as well, even though it was spared the biggest blow. According to Aalto, the reason for this was that the small-scale fine dining-style restaurant on the stone foot is not dependent on corporate customers.

The restaurant started selling dinner bags and brunch bags last spring. According to Aalto, there is a demand for such, and probably the same service will be continued in March.

Aalto owns the restaurant together with four other shareholders. Three of them work in the restaurant for a monthly salary. In addition to them, the lists have five hourly workers.

In Espoo restaurateur at the tasty lunch restaurants Miia Raukko has seen in its own restaurant how an exceptional year and telecommuting melted half the number of customers in an instant.

“Lunch is used to spin. In a larger restaurant, the number of customers dropped by 50 percent. Yes, it is a pretty big collapse, ”says Raukko.

However, there has been a demand for a traditional buffet lunch throughout the coronavirus era, he says. The most important thing is that the doors are kept open so that customers do everything.

The closure in March is another situation.

“Terrible pity for our operations. It means layoffs for part of the group, which is always really sad, ”says Raukko.

The company has not been spared any redundancies either. The restaurants currently employ eight people.

“I wish I didn’t have to go there. But this situation will not return to normal for a long time. ”

However, the restaurateur wants to keep hope up and also emphasizes positive things. Raukko, who works as an entrepreneur together with her husband, says that they opened a new restaurant in August. Although the pandemic has negatively impacted the company’s results, the owners have managed to stay above the surface.

“There’s no ashes to throw on us.”

