Restaurants Most of the restaurants in Lapland were allowed to open their doors today, the decision was made with joy: “This is a relief for us”

Many of Lapland’s restaurants open their doors today. However, the decision came as a surprise to many.

Parliament decided on Sunday, March 28, to continue closing restaurants until April 18.

The decision applies to the whole country, with the exception of Åland, Southern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Central Ostrobothnia and most of Lapland. In Lapland, the closure only applies to the municipality of Kittilä.

In areas not subject to restrictions, restaurants could be opened on Monday, March 29th.

Demarcation of Lapland outside the restaurant locks were welcomed in Lapland with joy.

“This is a relief for us. But it is really important that we still manage to follow the common rules of the game for healthy tourism. This is not a foal for spring pastures, ”says Visit Ylläs’ CEO Janne-Juhani Haarma.

Haarma reminds that even if restaurants are allowed to open their doors in Kolari, it does not mean that the restrictions will be lifted. The number of customers is still limited, the serving of alcohol is stopped at ten o’clock and the restaurants close an hour after 11 p.m.

Entrepreneurs were hopeful but uncertain about opening restaurants before Sunday, says Haarma.

“We have made a petition with the Lapland Tourism Industry Association to move to such a model in those areas where the situation allows it. This was a really positive but sudden result, ”says Haarma.

According to Haarma, not all restaurants have time to open their doors immediately, even though they have served takeaway food during the closing time.

“The decision came as a real surprise and the fastest restaurants will open their doors today. Some will definitely take a few days to get the stocks full again and the doors open. ”

Lapland Hospital District chief physician Jukka Mattila considers the decision of Parliament to exclude most of Lapland from the new restaurant ban to be positive from the perspective of the epidemic situation in the hospital district.

There was no alarming increase in the epidemic situation in Lapland during the ski holiday weeks, when many tourists from southern and central Finland came to the area, so Mattila does not consider the opening of restaurants during Easter week to be too great a risk.

“I don’t think there would be a big change here at Easter time with the opening of restaurants. In any case, night parties in restaurants are eliminated, so the risk is manageable, ”says Mattila.

Mattila says that in Lapland, the aim is to quickly detect possible infections among tourists and prevent them from spreading through extensive testing of locals as well. Municipalities are prepared to do this even during the Easter holidays.

“In the incidence statistics, during the ski holiday weeks, half of the infections we found were in tourists. Certainly more than half of the people from outside the city will be diagnosed at Easter. ”

The decision to demarcate Lapland from the new closure measures was made on a fast schedule, says Mattila.

“At the request of the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, we conducted a municipality-specific review of Lapland,” he says.

The hospital district and municipal health authorities received the request on Friday afternoon and prepared the review on Saturday before Sunday’s plenary session.

Ylläs is located in about 50 kilometers from Kittilä Levi. Kittilä is the only municipality in Lapland that will have to keep the doors of its restaurants closed for at least the next three weeks.

According to Haarma, it is possible that some tourists holidaying in Levi will also do business in Ylläs restaurants.

“Often people cross us. We have a joint lift ticket product Lapland Super Ski Pass, which runs in Ylläs, Levi, Olos and Pallas. Even in normal cases, there is traffic on both sides. ”

However, Haarma is not worried about the arrival of foreign tourists in Ylläs for Easter, as the latest holidays have gone well with regard to the coronavirus.

“At Christmas, the situation was quite similar, but there were no cases.”

Also Inari-Saariselkä Tourism managing director Marja Kumpuniemi is pleased with the decision of Parliament.

“This is really positive news for us. This is correctly dimensioned for the current situation, ”says Kumpuniemi.

There was little preparation time for opening restaurants. According to Kumpuniemi, however, the entrepreneurs are very satisfied with the decision and are working to get the restaurants open as soon as possible.

“Currently, the actors there are opening up. It came quickly, but the tourism sector is used to fast movements, ”says Kumpuniemi.

Landscapes from Saariselkä in early 2020.­

In Lapland and in the Inari-Saariselkä area there have been some infection chains brought to the area by tourists. Overall, however, according to Kumpuniemi, the situation is very calm and every effort is being made in Lapland to maintain good health and safety.

“Restaurants have been open in the past and yet we have managed to keep healthy tourism going,” he says.

Visit Rovaniemi managing director Sanna Kärkkäinen describes the decision as a flash of light at the end of the tunnel.

“The voice and concern of the regions have been heard,” rejoices Kärkkäinen.

“The situation has been calm in many locations and it feels like these solutions were properly dimensioned. But this may have surprised the tourism and restaurant operators that such fast processing was possible and went through this in Lapland. ”

Kärkkäinen says that not all restaurants in Rovaniemi have yet had time to open their doors after the decision. For example, many restaurants have had to lay off their employees.

The opening of restaurants is very welcome in the city, as hotel tourism has not yet recovered and the lack of international tourists is strongly known in the city.

“The fact that the restaurants are allowed to be open will bring more comfort to the city. The urban environment is a little different than even a ski resort. ”

Rovaniemi restaurant Owner of Gustav Roope Kotila says he was sure that the restaurant closure would continue in Lapland for another three weeks.

“It came as a real surprise. Personally, I ordered pretty much all take-away stuff. Really good thing we get to open. The only right solution when we look at the figures for Lapland, ”says Kotila.

“Yesterday, we immediately put on the staff who have been laid off, whether they are ready to start work immediately or only after Easter.”

Kotila says that Gustav’s doors will open on Friday. Until Thursday, the restaurant serves takeaway food.

“Let’s start with a reduced a la carte menu. After Easter on Tuesday, we will roll a normal everyday life. ”