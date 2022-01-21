Restaurants Markus Salmon would let the food restaurants be open until 10 p.m.

“Strict time limits in food restaurants have led to the risk of the virus spreading instead of curbing the epidemic, with large crowds having to eat at the same time just before closing,” Lohi says.

Parliamentary Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs and Health Markus Lohi (Central) would allow food restaurants to be open from the beginning of February until the beginning of February, if it is seen as safe in the area.

“This would allow tourists to be served more safely and at the same time maintain the tourism industry and its employment,” says Lohi.

“I want to blackmail the government in a very positive spirit,” Lohi explains to HS.

According to Salmon, in areas where restrictions are not considered necessary by regional authorities responsible for communicable diseases, restrictions should be relaxed.

Food restaurants According to Salhe, have not been any risk factor for the epidemic in most of Finland.

In any case, salmon demands that Finland, as soon as possible, move to a regional review of all restrictions.

“Koronan the burden of primary care and specialist care varies greatly across regions. Where restrictions are not necessary, they should be abandoned immediately, ”says Lohi.

Salmon stresses that no restrictions should be in place that are not necessary to combat the epidemic.

According to Salhe, the tourism and restaurant industry has been in exceptional mental and financial distress for almost two years now.

Existing according to restrictions, all restaurants must close at 6 p.m., and drinking will end at 5 p.m.

The regulation governing restaurants is expected to remain in force until the end of January.

There is no information on the change in the regulation, but the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) interest rate restrictions more generally, it will continue until mid-February.

The corona passport cannot be used at public events and customer premises as an alternative to restrictions.

The government has considered also an amendment to the law that would allow restaurants to close completely due to the coronary situation.