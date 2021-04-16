Restaurants MaRa: The new restaurant restrictions will further deepen the plight of restaurant entrepreneurs

The association estimates that many of the worst restaurants in the Korona areas will remain closed despite the end of the restaurant closure.

Government The new restaurant restrictions announced by the company will further deepen the plight of restaurant entrepreneurs, employees and their families, estimates MaRa, a tourism and restaurant interest group.

According to MaRa, strict restaurant restrictions in 11 provinces do not allow for profitable business for dinner restaurants and pubs, nor do they invite employees from the unemployment card back to work.

According to the organization, the doors of many restaurants will remain closed, even though the six-week restaurant closure ends on Monday.

“The restaurant closure continues, but without the closure compensation paid by the state for the closure,” MaRa writes in its press release.

Government according to the restrictions announced today and coming into force on Monday, on-premises restaurants may be open in the worst areas of Corona until the evening and food restaurants until seven in the evening. Alcohol service must end at all restaurants at 5 p.m.

According to STM, strict opening and drinking restrictions apply in Uusimaa, Kanta-Häme, Southwest Finland, Satakunta, Pirkanmaa, Päijät-Häme, Kymenlaakso, South Karelia, South Savo, Central Finland and Ostrobothnia.

“Restaurant companies located in these provinces account for about 83 percent of the total turnover and total employment of the Finnish restaurant industry. The decision of the Board is a very heavy blow to restaurant entrepreneurs and employees in these provinces, as well as to the entire restaurant industry, ”MaRan’s CEO Timo Lappi says the organization in a press release.

According to MaRan, the government’s decision goes beyond the decisions of Parliament, as the Parliament’s Committee on Social Affairs and Health stated in its report that the closure of food restaurants before nine o’clock must be behind a particularly high threshold.