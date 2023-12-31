Restaurants | Lunch prices are getting more expensive again – “It doesn't look good,” comments a Helsinki restaurant

Employees can be prepared for the fact that next year they will be allowed to spend more on lunch than at present. We asked people having lunch in the center of Helsinki how they feel about the price increase.

Multi the restaurant will raise the price of lunch next year. The background is that the Tax Administration decided earlier this year to increase the lunch allowance.

“It's not terribly surprising,” he says Mika Kynnysmaawho is waiting for his lunch hamburger in the Kamppi shopping center.

Synnysmaa's comment must be understood, as the taxman's decisions and the maximum cost of the food benefit offered by the employer typically go hand in hand.

At the beginning of the year, the price of many lunches jumped from 11.30 euros to 12.70 euros. This year, the Tax Administration decided to increase the minimum amount of the lunch allowance from 8 euros to 8.5 euros and the maximum amount from 12.70 euros to 13.50 euros from the beginning of next year.

Next year, dining at lunch will therefore cost 80 cents more than now in many places.

“Purchasing power will hardly increase in the same proportion as the price of lunch”, Kynnysmaa thinks and looks at his colleagues, whose food rations have already arrived.

Christmas on the days in between, you can search for workplace lunchers in the center of Helsinki. Our purpose is to ask people what thoughts the increase in lunch prices evokes in them.

Katri Koivulahti and Kati Karjanlahti enjoying coffee and pastries in the restaurant Lasipalatsi.

Kati Karjanlahti works remotely and therefore rarely goes to lunch.

They rarely go to lunch, because Karjanlahti works remotely and Koivulahti usually takes a lunch salad with him. He has been doing mobile work for a long time and is used to the fact that his own lunch is a more sensible and affordable option than a lunch restaurant.

“The number of times I visit the office and have lunch during the year can be counted on the fingers of two hands. The visits are so rare that the increase in prices does not affect my everyday life. Otherwise, it would certainly have an effect,” says Karjanlahti.

The man dressed in a neon-colored work jacket in the Kamppi shopping center is also of the opinion that the increase in lunch prices will not affect him.

However, the reason is slightly different from the previous interviewee.

“Now it's not about the money.”

Katri Koivulahti usually eats salad for lunch.

In the financial industry working Onni Järvinen considers appealing to the taxman to be partly an excuse for raising lunch prices.

“It is true that the prices of raw materials and inflation have definitely increased cost prices. However, it does not look good that the price increase happens at the same pace as the taxman's decisions. Same thing every year.”

Järvinen does not feel that the prices of lunch would be against his actual pain threshold, because the employer offers a lunch allowance on top of his salary.

“The benefit cannot be used for anything else. Without lunches, I wouldn't pay 14 euros for lunch, but I would rather make snacks.”

For him, lunch is an important moment that sets the rhythm of the working day, when he has time to exchange information with colleagues. It also saves time and effort when you don't have to make two hot meals every day, says Järvinen.

In Onni Järvinen's opinion, appealing to the taxman to raise lunch prices smacks of an excuse.

Statistics Finland by this year, the combined effect of the increase in raw materials, labor and other costs used by the catering industry on employee meals is 5.7 percent. The information was commissioned by the hospitality industry's interest organization Matkailu- ja restaurantovapalvelut ry, according to which the costs of raw materials have risen by 8.7 percent this year.

In the Tax Administration's new decision, the limits of the lunch allowance will rise by 6.3 percent at the lower limit and 6.2 percent at the upper limit.

Contemporary art museum Kiasma's restaurant has, for example, ground beef moussaka and stewed beluga lentils for lunch on Friday.

The av master of the National Gallery Cohen Sorenson is sitting at lunch with a friend.

I present my case to him, after which there is an awkwardly long silence.

“You have to eat anyway.”