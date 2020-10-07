Restaurants Light sign brings forward in 22 provinces to 10 pm – Live broadcast of restaurant restrictions in progress

According to the restaurant lobbyist, limiting the number of customer seats to a maximum of half will deprive operating conditions, especially for small restaurants, many of which will have to close their doors.

Social– and the Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced new restrictions on restaurants.

On Friday, the government will decide on a decree that will stop the sale of alcohol in areas in the acceleration or spread phase at 10 pm and close restaurants at 11 pm.

Stricter liquor limits and customer seat restrictions will take effect as early as next weekend in five provinces. According to current drafts, the entry into force will take place on Sunday, when restaurants would close this weekend at midnight on Saturday.

Of the five provinces in Ostrobothnia, the spread of the disease is already underway. The acceleration phase is underway in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa and Kanta-Häme. Restrictions apply to these five provinces.

At the beginning of the press conference, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Krista Kiuru said no one wants to return to a state of emergency. Due to the worsening disease situation, the Government will introduce these additional restrictions, Kiuru said.

“Last spring, we saw that timely action can effectively prevent the spread of the corona. Now we need this grip again. ”

The decision will be made next Friday 9.10. in an extraordinary session.

Senior physician Taneli Puumalainen THL said the clusters that left the nightclubs have been extensive in places.

“If it has become unclear whether these clusters of infections have left the nightclubs, then there is no longer any ambiguity about that,” Puumalainen said.

Government the restrictive measures decided as early as the end of september will begin to affect restaurant operations across the country from next night. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the drinking of alcohol must stop no later than midnight. Restaurants must be closed no later than Thursday morning.

The restriction on restaurants will apply until October.

The decision is based on the Communicable Diseases Act. The law allows the government to impose even stricter restrictions on areas in the wake of the corona epidemic. The government may, by a separate decision, order restaurants in areas in the acceleration phase to stop selling alcohol as early as 10 pm and close its doors at 11 pm.

At the same time, the number of customers would be limited so that the restaurant could take in no more than half of the maximum number of customers allowed. Such restriction decisions would be made every two weeks.

On Wednesday the restaurant and tourism trustee (Mara) sent a bulletin in which it seized on the government’s stricter restriction option. According to Mara, the restrictions constitute “a very serious interference with the constitutionally protected freedom of establishment and the right of the worker to work”.

“Closing the drink at 10 pm would also make it significantly more difficult for dinner restaurants to operate. Limiting the number of seats to a maximum of half will deprive operating conditions, especially for small restaurants, many of which will have to close their doors, perhaps permanently. It would reduce the turnover of almost half of the restaurants by at least 40 percent, according to a survey by MaRa members, ”says Mara’s CEO Timo Lappi in the bulletin.

According to Mara’s press release, “the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health is preparing for the introduction of stricter restrictions on restaurants in the accelerated phase, at least in Uusimaa, possibly in other provinces.”

“The government has not put forward legal grounds as to why the restrictions are proportionate and necessary. There have been no corona infections in food restaurants, cafes, transport station restaurants and hotel breakfast restaurants, ”Mara writes in her press release.

“Closing the liquor at 10 pm means that the night restaurant business will no longer be operational. At night, the celebration shifts entirely to private events beyond the control. ”

Restaurant industry the trustee says he has asked the STM and health authorities for information on the number of coronary infections in nightclubs and in restaurants that mainly serve food.

“Despite our requests, we have not received any responses. The reason is probably that there have been no coronary infections in the restaurants that mainly serve food. At least there have not been enough of them that heavy restrictive measures would be justified, ”says Lapland.

Law restrictions on restaurants must be ‘necessary’. However, according to the HS, the regulation does not justify the need by listing how much and in which restaurants the coronavirus has spread.

The necessity is justified on the grounds that the coronavirus tends to spread in general in places where a large number of people are close to each other for a longer period of time.

Almost all over the world, attempts have been made to contain the coronavirus in an effort to reduce long-term human close contact. For example, in shops, people-to-people contacts are shorter than in restaurants.

Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health Kirsi Varhila still thought on October 29th In Yle’s A-Studiothat stricter restaurant restrictions will not take effect until the end of next week.

September at the end, the government announced that decisions on stricter restaurant regulations, i.e. at 10 p.m., would be made every two weeks.

The decision will be implemented in such a way that the modeling and snapshot group, which meets once a week in the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, will assess which area is in an acceleration or even worse stage of spread.

The group submits a report to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, THL, which in turn submits an assessment to the Government before making a decision.

The Modeling and Snapshot Team has regional and epidemiological experts. The group always submits its report on Thursdays before the Department of Health and Welfare THL and STM hold a press conference.

Regional authorities can only order individual restaurants to close, but they cannot close all restaurants in a particular area.

For this reason, the light sign in restaurants is regulated by a temporary amendment to the Communicable Diseases Act, on the basis of which the Government adopts temporary regulations according to regional infection situations.