Restaurants Krista Kiuru, why are we being told? The restaurant crowd is attacking the restrictions with an advertisement published in the newspapers of the Kiuru constituency

Restaurants are not the most risky places for the spread of the corona than other places where people meet, a letter led by NoHo’s CEO Aku Vikström writes.

Set Influencers in the restaurant industry published an open letter to the Minister of Family and Basic Services in Satakunta Kansa on Friday as an advertisement for the front page To Krista Kiuru (sd).

Under the title Krista Kiuru, why are we being talked about? The letter begins with a statement that restaurants and bars will stop drinking on Friday at 24:00.

Listed company CEO of NoHo Partners Battery Vikström The essence of the criticism of the letter was that Sanna Marinin (sd) the government, under the leadership of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health, unreasonably targets its restrictive measures on the corona epidemic in only a few leisure sectors.

“In addition to restaurants, the tourism and event industries will suffer. Finland’s travel restrictions are the strictest in the EU: practically no country important for our tourism can come here until mid-November. The restrictions mean a freezing winter for tourism workers, ”the letter estimates.

“It is only to be hoped that the crown’s wing will not be driven by more permanent patronage and restrictions on business activities in Finnish restaurant culture and nightlife,” the text continues.

NoHo Partners has started co-operation negotiations for the entire Group. The negotiations cover the entire Group’s personnel, ie approximately 1,300 people in Finland.

The letter according to restaurants, it is not its riskier places in terms of corona spread than any other places where people encounter.

“We appeal to you, Minister Kiuru, that the ministry you lead will abandon excessive business restrictions, abandon the path of patronage and instead support restaurant and tourism entrepreneurs in their own, responsible operations,” concludes the letter signed by Vikström.

In addition to Vikström, the letter has been signed by a number of local restaurant entrepreneurs. The same advertisement also appeared on the front page of Western Finland, signed by local restaurant operators.

The People of Satakunta and Western Finland are the newspapers of Minister Krista Kiuru’s constituency.

On Facebook Aku Vikström justified the open letter advertisement on the grounds that it has not been possible to influence Minister Kiuru with traditional methods.

“The problem is that we are not listened to, but the restrictions are slammed into effect without an understanding of what kind of damage is being done,” he wrote.