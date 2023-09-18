Restaurants | Katajanokka’s novelty restaurant has a disastrous start – The entrepreneur even tried to sell the restaurant to a journalist

P’anku, which started in Katajanokka Rahapajankatu, in the former Bellevue premises, sold out almost immediately. The deal doesn’t work. Bellevue, over 100 years old, sold Russian food there.

Power words enjoy being a restaurateur Zhiming Peng’s household word. He started as a restaurateur in the premises of the traditional Bellevue on Rahapajankatu in Katajanokka during May Day week, but the road has risen almost immediately.

“I’m selling everything, real estate and restaurant operations, and cheaply,” Peng says almost witch-style on the phone.

Most recently, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine cut short the more than a hundred-year-old story of Bellevue, known for its Russian cuisine – although the restaurant, like the other restaurants of Helsinki’s Russian cuisine, has no connection to Russia other than the food – but the people of Helsinki haven’t tasted enough P’anku’s Asian fusion food either.

P’anku has caused losses for Zhiming Peng’s Turku-registered Bellevueen Ravintolat oy almost from the beginning. According to Peng, the first weeks went well in terms of business, but then came to a complete stop.

What is the problem?

“Money is a problem. There is not enough turnover,” Peng replies. In Finnish, the fact that there is not enough turnover means that there are not enough customers.

of HS the restaurant critic gave the restaurant two stars last week.

Despite the quality ingredients, not many things in the restaurant were convincing.

“P’anku desperately needs a person with experience and insight into running an ambitious restaurant. As such, the place feels like a waste of resources, whether it’s the historical location, the use of expensive ingredients, or the flashy but mediocre-tasting drinks with trendy ice cubes,” critic Venla Rossi wrote.

Commercial apartments and business premises are, for example, cheap in comparison to residential apartments, on the other hand, company fees are double compared to apartments. There are approximately 340 square meters in P’anku, and the Maintenance Fee is 4,100 euros per month.

When the financial consideration is added to the amount, according to Peng, the total amount to be paid is 6,380 euros per month.

Peng bought the restaurant operations and the property with its furniture from the bankruptcy estate of his predecessor for 700,000 euros. In total, he calculates that he invested about one million euros in P’anku. “A million euros, and the place is dead,” Peng says.

Pretty straight talk from a restaurateur, when you’d imagine you’d rather hear exaggerations about success when the merchandise is still unsold. This also tells about the difficulty of the situation.

Property is for sale at the Remax broker in Oikotie. Peng’s previous asking price was 300,000 euros, but now he is even asking for a low price of 200,000 euros. The deal would include both real estate and restaurant operations.

Peng has a couple of restaurants in Turku, for example. According to Peng, now their ownership and even their own apartment are at risk due to the losses generated by Bellevue’s Ravintolat oy.

Will you get quite a bit of money from the sale of a million euro investment at a fifth of the price?

“If you or one of your friends is interested in buying, I can still lower the price,” Peng suggests.

During the call, I stress for the third time already that I am not looking to buy, but doing a magazine story. The laugh of Zhiming Peng, who has lived and tried for twenty years in Finland, on the other end of the line is surprisingly warm considering the situation.

“Corona problem, war problem. . . P’anku produces so much loss all the time that I just want to get rid of everything quickly.”

Correction 18.9.2023 at 4:09 p.m.: Corrected Company compensation to treatment compensation.